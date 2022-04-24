Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 24

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Dear scorpion sign person, you are extremely resourceful and have a perfect solution to almost every problem in your life. You follow a brave and courageous approach in your life and don’t feel discouraged in your journey to get to the place where you want to be. At the same time, you are highly passionate and serious for your ambitions and dreams in life. You are a great risk taker and a spontaneous decision maker. However, as per your horoscope for the day it is best advised that you use your head and analyze all pros and cons before taking up any choice in life. You can get confused and therefore stay calm and think with a stable mind. Work can also be hectic and there can be travel plans also for the day.

Scorpio Finance Today

The scorpions are usually very diligent with their money matters and financial planning. But today, you must think before making any bold move and it is best that you just stay observant with the market trends.

Scorpio Family Today

You may have an argument with your parents or spouse today. Therefore, keep a check on what you are saying and think before you use any harsh word. It can hurt the sentiments of others so be polite and gentle today.

Scorpio Career Today

You are going to make an excellent manager in office today. Your coworkers might want to take your lead and you can have shinning persona in front of your seniors as well.

Scorpio Health Today

Don’t have false expectations from your fitness and body. Be true to your health goals and don’t cheat. Staying consistent with the right persistence should be the mantra of your fitness goals today.

Scorpio Love Life Today

The Love horoscope for the Scorpio sign is blooming with new hopes and aspirations. You are thinking to take your relationship to next level with your partner or spouse and this move will be beneficial.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026