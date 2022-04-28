Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 28

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Day seems normal and you can make the most of it by avoiding any conflict or argument with your partner. Troubles are foreseen on the love front and it may need your attention and time. Negative thoughts and overthinking may ruin your mood. Try to solve petty matters between you and your spouse in order to lead a normal life.

Work may be the main priority for some and they try to complete pending tasks today. Research on a new technology may consume your lots of time and make you feel tired. You have vast experience and now you can think about changing your job.

Scorpio Finance Today

This is a normal day on the financial front. Your new business may need more capital and resources to take off. Some may splurge on luxury, spa, massage, travel or spend a day in an expensive hotel.

Scorpio Family Today

You may get chance to discuss things with parents. Home renovation work may take longer than expected time. Homemakers may be busy in arranging get together or decorating home

Scorpio Career Today

Work may be your main priority today and you may try to complete all the tasks you have been putting off for long. Your dedication and sincerity may motivate your colleagues or juniors.

Scorpio Health Today

Some unfavorable events may occur today. Some people may try to find your faults and put you down, but they may not succeed. Peace of mind can be attained by practicing meditation and yoga. Avoid being upset on petty issues.

Scorpio Love Life Today

This is a disappointing day on the love front. You need to sacrifice something and keep your ego in check in order to enjoy little things in life. Faith and loyalty can get you required support and love from partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Rosy Brown

