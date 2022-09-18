Scorpio Horoscope Today, September 18, 2022: You're likely to incur huge loss

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpio, you may be open to good financial deals today. Your interest in money related matters may give you the expertise to crack profitable deals. You may get an opportunity to make a good amount of money. You may take your elders out on a short pilgrimage. Your family may be happy looking at your concern for them. On the work front, there may be a chance to incur a huge loss so it may be better if you do not take any big risk in the business sector. If you work with customers directly, then today you need to be extra careful that you do not make any mistake. The feeling of sacrifice for a loved one may increase. You have to be polite in speaking. You may feel comfortable with yourself. You may move forward with love and harmony.

Scorpio Finance Today Dear Scorpio, there may be a possibility of profit in business. Your financial condition may be better than before. Investment in property may turn out to be beneficial for you. Prestigious deals may turn out in your favor.

Scorpio Family Today Your family and friends may be very important to you. You may work at settling all old issues with your near and dear ones. You may try to sort out all your problems. You may find peace working in all domestic matters.

Scorpio Career Today If you have been thinking about changing your career, just understand that today may not be the day to do anything new. Try to focus on work as you may not perform very well at the workplace.

Scorpio Health Today Scorpio, your overall health may be fine. You may try to be more mindful of what you eat today since the stomach is your weak point. You may not eat anything that makes you feel bloated or that may cause indigestion. You may eat a balanced and healthy diet.

Scorpio Love Life Today You may avoid taking initiative in matters of heart. Do not show haste in any emotional situation. You may need to keep a balanced attitude. You may pay attention to suggestions given by your partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

