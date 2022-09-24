Scorpio Horoscope Today, September 24, 2022: Find out all about love life

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) This is an excellent day for Scorpio natives. Your excellent health may keep you energetic all day long. You may feel doing something constructive and creative. Your seniors may like your suggestions or ideas you share with them today. The day seems stable on the work front. You may get a chance to work on an important project. Some may think about promotion or expanding their role in their current organization.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love birds may plan to hit a road and enjoy natural beauty. Some may go out to enjoy different cuisines and pamper their taste buds. Everything seems okay, you just need to be cautious on the home front. Those who have joined new job, they may find work settings favourable. It’s also a good day on the financial front. You may earn commission or business profit by using your smart tactics and witty nature.

What lies further to unfold about the day? Read ahead:

Scorpio Finance Today: Things may go smoothly on the financial front. You may book a flat or plot today. Some may go on trips and spend on food, entertainment and luxurious things.

Scorpio Family Today: It's not a favorable day on the family front. Stress or tension between family members may bother you. A long walk amidst nature may prove relaxing and help manage stress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Career Today: Avoid taking things personally with colleagues. Co-workers may turn to you for suggestions on something important. You may get exposure by working on a different project or with new people or clients. It's a good idea to interact with clients as much as you can.

Scorpio Health Today: This is an excellent day on the health front. Those who have been suffering from minor health issues may get relief. Some may practice yoga and feel comfortable in their skin.

Scorpio Love Life Today: It’s a very good day on the love front. You may meet someone with whom you can spend your whole life. Married couples may be leading a happy and content life.

Lucky Number: 15

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON