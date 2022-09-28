Scorpio Horoscope Today, September 28, 2022: Stars seems to favour you

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Today Scorpio individuals’ confidence and ability to understand any situation are likely to improve. You are likely to remain dedicated and committed to your work. This may make your relationship stronger with your seniors due to which you can get a benefit. With sound finances, some of you can repay any of your debts, which will give you relief. The favourable position of stars can be helpful for expanding your business. Involve yourself in playing sports because it is the secret of perpetual youthfulness. Confusion persisting over an issue on the academic front may need expert intervention. You will have to go out of the way to buy your dream house. But the outcome will be well worth the effort, so persist! A long journey undertaken by Scorpios can be accomplished without delays. Your kindness and helpful attitude is likely to get you praise from many quarters.

Scorpio Finance Today Your business may gain tremendous momentum and you may also be able to expand your enterprise. An outstanding payment is likely to be received in parts now thereby boosting up your finances somehow. A source of income is set to enhance and add to your wealth.

Scorpio Family Today Anger is likely to create a mountain out of a molehill at home. Better to restrain yourself from vitiating the harmonious atmosphere. A family youngster may demand an expensive item, think twice before obliging. Draw a line between need and greed!

Scorpio Career Today An exciting opportunity to represent your institution or organization may come to some. Scorpio natives are likely to win appreciation and awards from those who matter for a task done perfectly. Those learning something new on the work front may finally get the hang of it.

Scorpio Health Today The absence of any health problems may help in maintaining Scorpio natives’ youthfulness. A customized and exclusive diet and exercise plan may make you feel energized and calm all day. Natural remedies may enhance your digestion.

Scorpio Love Life Today Romantic stars burn bright as you reciprocate someone’s interest in you. Don’t forget to compliment and express your feelings to your partner today. The lovely words you share with your significant other may help you build a solid foundation for your relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

