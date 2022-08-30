Secrets about Zodiac: Five secrets about Pisces that you didn’t know

People born under the Pisces sign can get called everything from genius to eccentric. But to truly get a sense of what you are all about, we just need to take a closer look at the many distinct characteristics that make up your personality.

Pisces is represented by the symbol of two fish swimming in opposite directions, and people born under this sign have a natural ability to encourage creativity and faith in their environment. Despite your soft nature, Pisces have a fierce understanding of who you are committed to protecting the people you care about.

Let's reveal the five core secrets of Pisces personality that define you perfectly.

Pisces has a big heart: Pisces are extremely kind and compassionate soul that has a whole lot of love to get to the world. Your open heart allows you to see the best in people and you are also able to truly empathize with others no matter who you are and what your background might be.

Pisces are altruistic: These natives have a way of bringing out the best in others. You are incredibly supportive of your loved ones and are always encouraging you in everything you do. Instilling a sense of confidence and optimism within you, you are an extremely positive spirit to be around. You are always able to make people feel better when you're feeling down.

Pisces are incredibly intuitive: All throughout the life, Pisceans are guided by the natural instincts which help to steer you in the right direction and keep you away from danger. You pick up on vibes and subtle clues that others often miss, and you notice a lot more than many people give you credit for.

Pisces are eternal dreamers: Pisces are eternal dreamers, as to your reality is often just not where the party is at. You're escapist, who are forever getting lost in your own nation. You tend to be visionaries who are just crazy enough to throw out the rulebook all together and do things in a whole new way.

Pisces are super adaptable: You can easily get along with all kinds of people. You're able to just roll with the punches which allows you to adjust to new situations and surroundings quickly. You're able to find common ground with just about anybody and you can put someone at ease within moments of meeting you.