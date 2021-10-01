Shardiya Navratri 2021: Nine Astrological Tips To Attract Luck And Prosperity

The auspicious festival of Navratri will be observed among Hindus from October 7 to October 15. During Navratri, the feminine energy is worshipped in various forms to seek wisdom, wealth, and power. The Amavasya tithi will be over at 4:34 pm on October 6, and the Pratipada tithi of Shukla paksha will commence thereafter.

During Navratri, Moon – which represents our mind, thoughts and emotions - gains strength with each passing day as it goes away from the heat and brightness of Sun. As a result, one feels elated and blissful during this nine-day festival.

We can improve wealth and prosperity during the Navratri by following the following astrological remedies:

Tip 1 - The temple or praying area in the house must be adequately cleaned and sanitised with ganga jal (sacred water). One should face either East or North-East direction while worshipping goddess Durga every day.

Tip 2 – Recite the mantra “Om Hrim Dum Durgayei Namah” 108 times every morning. This will invoke Durga shakti and provide relief from various afflictions in your birth chart.

Tip 3 – A metallic idol or yantra of goddess Durga should be immersed in a river. This will strengthen your Moon (mind) and Venus (luxuries).

Tip 4 – Those boys and girls who have Manglik dosha in their kundli should immerse an earthen idol of goddess Durga in a river during Navratri. Offering of a red cloth and (sindur) vermilion to the goddess also removes doshas created by Mars.

Tip 5 – Feeding general public, especially the downtrodden, in the form of a bhandara (community kitchen) helps us strengthen our Saturn. Those undergoing sadhe sati such as Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius moon signs must perform this activity to get relief from Saturn’s harmful effects.

Tip 6 - Chanting of Durga Saptashati every day during the navratri strengthens our Venus – the planet of prosperity and wealth.

Tip 7 - Performing the practice of Kanya Pujan (kanjak) on Ashtami and Navami significantly improves our Mercury – the planet of communication and intelligence.

Tip 8 – Keeping fast during navratri strengthens our Sun (soul). This also helps remove harmful yogas present in a kundli such as Pitr dosha.

Tip 9 - On the Saturday falling during the Navratri (October 9), before sunrise, take 11 leaves of the Peepal tree and write “Ram” on them. Make a garland and place it around the idol of Lord Ram. This will help get rid of obstacles faced in business.