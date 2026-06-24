Sun sign vs moon sign vs rising sun: An expert explains what each one means and how they influence your personality

Did you know that your personality is influenced by more than just your Sun Sign? While most people know their zodiac sign based on their birth date, astrology suggests that three important signs work together to shape who you are: your Sun Sign, Moon Sign, and Rising Sign. Each one represents a different side of your personality, from your inner emotions to the way others see you.

Sun sign vs moon sign vs rising sun: An expert explains what each one means(Pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, understanding these three signs can help you gain deeper self-awareness, build stronger relationships, and make more confident life decisions.

ALSO READ: What people often assume about you based on your birth number vs who you really are

What is a Sun Sign?

The zodiac sign that most people are familiar with is considered your Sun Sign. It is determined by the position of the Sun at the time of your birth. For example, if you were born between August 23 and September 22, your Sun Sign is Virgo.

What does the Sun Sign represent?

Your core personality

Your natural talents and strengths

Your goals and ambitions

Your sense of identity and self-expression

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Think of your Sun Sign as the centre of your personality. It represents who you are at your core and highlights the qualities that drive your actions and choices. What is a Moon Sign? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Think of your Sun Sign as the centre of your personality. It represents who you are at your core and highlights the qualities that drive your actions and choices. What is a Moon Sign? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This sign is based on the position of the Moon at the time of your birth. While your Sun Sign reflects your outer personality, your Moon Sign reveals your inner emotional world. What does the Moon Sign represent? Your emotions and feelings

Your intuition

Your emotional needs

How you react during difficult situations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This sign is based on the position of the Moon at the time of your birth. While your Sun Sign reflects your outer personality, your Moon Sign reveals your inner emotional world. What does the Moon Sign represent? Your emotions and feelings

Your intuition

Your emotional needs

How you react during difficult situations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is the side of you that may not be visible to everyone, but it can help you better understand your emotions and connect more deeply with the people around you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the side of you that may not be visible to everyone, but it can help you better understand your emotions and connect more deeply with the people around you. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Ambubachi Mela 2026 and its astrological significance What is a Rising Sign? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Ambubachi Mela 2026 and its astrological significance What is a Rising Sign? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also called the Ascendant, your Rising Sign is the zodiac sign that was rising in the east when you were born. Because it changes approximately every two hours, your precise birth time is needed to calculate it accurately.

What does the Rising Sign represent?

The first impression you make on others

Your outward behavior and appearance

How you approach new situations

The image you present to the world

You can think of your Rising Sign as the version of yourself that people meet first. It influences how others perceive you before they get to know the deeper parts of your personality.

How understanding these signs can help

Learning about the Sun, Moon, and Rising Signs can give you a clearer understanding of yourself and your life. Your Sun Sign helps you recognize your strengths and ambitions, your Moon Sign helps you understand your emotional needs, and your Rising Sign reveals how you interact with the outside world.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When you become aware of these different aspects of your personality, it can improve your relationships with family, friends, and partners. It can also help you better understand your work style, personal goals, and decision-making patterns. The more you understand yourself, the easier it becomes to move through life with confidence and clarity.

According to Gurudev, your Sun Sign, Moon Sign, and Rising Sign each reveal a different layer of your personality. While the Sun represents your true self, the Moon reflects your emotions, and the Rising Sign shapes how others see you. Together, they offer a more complete picture of who you are.

ALSO READ: Birth number vs life path number: An expert breaks down the difference

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Disclaimer: Astrology is based on traditional beliefs and interpretations and should be viewed as a tool for self-reflection and personal insight. Individual experiences may vary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON