Sun Signs & Heartbreak: Know how your personality helps you deal with it

We all have gone through the phase of a broken heart and we have our own ways of dealing with it. Sometimes we stew in the feelings until we move on, and sometimes we pretend as if nothing has happened. Won’t you agree that everyone has his or her own way of handling the heart ache caused by someone we dearly loved? It could be because we all have various dominating personalities. Here's how each zodiac sign handles a broken heart and moves forward on the road to recovery.

ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

You may pretend as if you don't care, but deep down within, you do and feel insecure about it. You prefer to let your enthusiastic optimism do everything to forget the pain of heartbreak. That’s why people think you aren’t hurt, but they may not know what you are going through.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

It’s hard for you to handle a break-up. You hate the change inflicted by the new circumstances and take a bit longer to adjust to being single once more. You try not to bring up the pain and uneasiness caused by a broken heart, but do make an effort to keep your bad thoughts to yourself.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

You're proud and superficial. You think the problem is with the person who broke your heart. You don't like to be kept waiting, and go ahead and find someone more deserving.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

You take your time when it comes to letting go and moving on. At the same time, it's become second nature for you to reflect on the past, wondering what went wrong and what you could have done to avoid it. However, slowly, you do manage to move on.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

You simply keep your head high and move on since your pride is the most important thing to you. No doubt, that you fear being hurt again, but you know how to manage it.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos you are the most observant and analytical sign, you have a strong intuitive power that helps you predict when your heart may be broken. You mentally prepare yourself for the pain and already devise strategies to avoid it.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

You are a sun sign full of pride and self respect. A shattered heart can make you feel insecure, but your inherent charm will most likely assist you in quickly finding someone to mend your broken heart.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

You have a lot of feelings. You get hurt, sad, and angry all at the same time, and filled with feelings of failure and mistrust. You stay angry for a while until the feelings pass.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

You have a strong sense of self-reliance. You care, even if you behave as if you don't. You simply don't want to think about heartbreak and don’t want it to halt you. It's time for you to move on to the next whirlwind relationship.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

You'll certainly put up with a broken heart. It's another chance for you to prove your worth, driving you to give it your all in whatever you do, and creating a welcome detour from the unpleasant feelings.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

You never fully commit to someone in the first place, but when you do, you do it completely. Your heart doesn't hurt as much as the other signs. This isn't to say that you don't get hurt, or that you don't feel insecure. But, at the end of the day, you're the one who knows how much they're worth.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are the most delicate of all the zodiac signs. You feel the full brunt of a broken heart, exposing your inadequacies and feelings of unworthiness. To cope with your feelings you retreat yourself into your fantasy world until someone comes to distract you.