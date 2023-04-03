Sun signs in love: Aquarius men as lovers

Aquarius is a very quirky sign with some quirks that can make you swoon and others you'd like to have not known. What is it that makes them so attractive? Read along to find out if Aquarian men are the ones you should vouch for.

His character: Aquarius men are one of the best. Highly intellectual with the bonus of being socially generous. They are intelligent and can converse about anything under the sun with anyone. They are extremely friendly and outgoing and will make sure to make everyone they meet feel included and homely. They are passionate in life about the things they do and make sure to achieve what they set their eyes upon.

As a lover: It's difficult for them to fall in love. They would be very direct about what they want but long-term commitments? Well, they are a no-no. They like to co-exist independently and you wouldn't be their entire world but a part of it.

How to date him: Be yourself. That's the key to an Aquarius' heart. They are enamoured by people who own their personalities flaws and all. Humanitarian concerns are a priority for them so if you feel the same then you are already a point ahead in their eyes. Also, keep the mystery alive and don't reveal all your cards at once.

The perfect date for him: Be spontaneous. It will surprise them and keep them hanging on for more. An impromptu morning walk to the beach or a day filled with dares. You challenge their wild side and earn their adoration and love.

Compatible signs: Libras are so completely different from Aquarians that they will be perfect together. While Libra know how to handle a crowd, Aquarians would rather stand out of it. On the other hand, Saggitarians and Aquarians fit well together because of their similarities. Both are mostly emotionally independent and would love to co-exist together while having fun.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on research and personal observations. Reader discretion is advised.)