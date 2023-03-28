Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sun signs in love: Libra men as lovers

ByJahanvi Sharma
Mar 28, 2023 03:06 PM IST

It is what you are searching for. The good or the bad that will make you stay or leave. Let's find out how Libras appreciate love.

Do you think about the first time you met someone? Was it when you saw them standing or talking to someone that made you feel attracted to them? Libras would actually be attracted to both. Read along to find out how.

Let's find out how Libras appreciate love.(Unsplash)
His character: Libra men are difficult to impress but once you do, they will be all yours. They are charming and quick-witted. They are observers and therefore, great at being social. There will never be a dull moment when you are with them. They have a highly devoted spiritual side to them that some may find very adoring.

As a lover: Hopeless romantics. Did you read that right? Yes. Libra men are hopeless romantics but also very choosy. They value stability in life and wish for their partner to be the same. They are attentive lovers who will put all their effort into the relationship to keep it going well.

How to date him: They like wordplay. If you are good at conversing with people you are already one step ahead in a Libra male's eyes. Show them you can be their home. Though they are fairly diplomatic they are real with themselves and value some time alone. So, make sure to give them the space to rest with their own thoughts. They value connections and would want a person to be there for them in times of need.

The perfect date for him: Libra men would love for you to take the helm at times and surprise them with your best. One thing is for sure, they love beauty so make sure you look good when you feel like it. A date to the museum or some monument where the two of you converse and adore beauty will make them feel fulfilled at the end of the day.

Compatible signs: Libra males would be extremely compatible with other air signs like Gemini and Aquarius. Both are air signs that understanding each other and their likes and dislikes will never be an issue. A Libra with a Gemini or Aquarius will make a social couple that enjoys life and spreads happiness.

