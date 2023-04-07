Sun signs in love: Pisces men as lovers

Pisces men are great at both words and actions. However, read along to find out how they feel when in love. Read along to find out how they feel when in love.(Unplash)

His character: Old souls are beautiful and so are Pisces men. Though they are extremely friendly and social, they have a very tight circle of friends. They tend to observe and understand people easily and often tend to see beyond what some would want to reveal.

As a lover: They would give their all to their partner when in love. Their aim is always to keep their loved ones happy and satisfied. This can be a bit too much for some, so make sure you know what you are getting into when pursuing a Pisces. They are highly affectionate and romantic when in love so don't worry as you will have no complaints in that section.

How to date him: They only reveal themselves when they feel comfortable and close to you. So make sure to let them know how you feel about them. They love conversations and getting to know someone deeply. Therefore, communication and romance will never be a problem for both of you. They have their heart on their sleeves and thus tend to get hurt easily.

The perfect date for him: If you're thinking of an outdoor date choose a restaurant with a romantic ambience. Surprising them with a romantic picnic on the beach with scenic views and lovely food could also impress them a lot. And if all ideas seem a bit boring write something about them. They would absolutely go gaga over it.

Compatible signs: Taurus seems to be a match for them all, isn't it? Well, Taurean women are perfect for Pisces men as they believe in the same values regarding love as them. They have similar natures that would have no problem being together. Sagittarius women would also gel well with Pisces men as well. Their optimistic nature would be an attraction for them.