Meghalaya student rally degenerates into violence; vehicles set ablaze

A “black-flag” motorcycle rally by an influential student organisation in Meghalaya’s Shillong, demanding recruitment reforms and implementation of security acts, degenerated into violence, with protesters vandalising and setting ablaze vehicles, mostly government-owned. The glass panel of a statue of philosopher Swami Vivekananda was also damaged. KSU activists first staged a demonstration outside Shillong’s Main Secretariat, putting up banners accusing the government of nepotism and corruption in recruitment. (IANS) The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) organised the rally as it stepped up its agitation against what it called the state government’s indifferent attitude towards its five-point charter of demands, including the full implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, which was passed in 2016 to check illegal infiltration and verify tenants, until an Inner Line Permit system (ILP) is put in place. An ILP allows an Indian citizen to visit protected or restricted areas for a short time in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur. Police said vehicles bearing registration numbers of Meghalaya and Assam were targeted during the rally. Police superintendent Vivek Syiem said they were assessing the extent of the damage and working out an appropriate response. “Our priority is to respond firmly and responsibly, while ensuring that the situation does not escalate further or exacerbate tensions.”

Deep Dive What sparked the violence during the KSU motorcycle rally in Shillong? Why is the Khasi Students' Union demanding the full implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act? How did the KSU plan to escalate their agitation if the government did not respond to their demands?

KSU activists first staged a demonstration outside the Main Secretariat, putting up banners accusing the government of nepotism and corruption in recruitment. Police removed the banners within minutes and tightened security around the secretariat. One of the banners read: “We study hard, we pass, but at the end of the day jobs are given to those who can bribe.”