‘Manan, it’s done bro’: Within a month of ending Delhi protest, why CJP is seeking another resignation

His action was in response to some NALSAR University students writing to the vice-chancellor, registrar, and professors to object to any proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest for the convocation.

Manan Mishra is facing flak over an order targeting students of NALSAR University that froze the enrolment of law graduates as advocates until further orders.

The All India Young Advocates Association called for the protest on Thursday, and CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke , Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have extended their support. The protest call comes amid the row involving the BCI chairman and his action against the students at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. Follow live updates related to the protest against BCI here.

Less than a month after the Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi that led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is backing yet another protest in the national capital. This time, the protest is seeking Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Mishra's resignation.

The Bar Council withdrew its order within hours after the matter sparked backlash on social media and a threat of protest by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

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The CJI also pulled up the BCI for its action and questioned its involvement in the matter. The chief justice said the Council had “no business” getting involved in the students’ right to protest.

He also made it clear that students could not be stopped from expressing their concerns through lawful and peaceful protests.

Mishra later apologised to law students in a statement issued on Independence Day after facing criticism over the decision. He said the recent developments had caused concern among students and expressed regret if any of his words or communications had hurt their feelings.

Saurav Das calls for Mishra’s resignation After the CJI’s criticism of the BCI, Das called for the resignation of the Bar Council of India chairman. He said “cockroaches both inside and outside” should ensure that it happens.

“Moral responsibility commands that Manan Kumar Mishra resigns. Cockroaches both inside and outside courts should ensure this happens,” he wrote on X.

CJP backs protest against BCI The CJP has now backed the All India Young Advocates Association’s protest call seeking Mishra’s resignation over his action against the students.

“Manan, it’s done bro! All legal cockroaches must join this protest,” Dipke wrote on X on Wednesday.