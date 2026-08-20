Foreigner dies in RPF custody at Surat railway station

A foreign national died during questioning at an RPF post at Surat railway station on the night of August 17 after he was detained following an altercation with co-passengers aboard the Golden Temple Express, officials said on Wednesday. File photo

The unidentified man, believed to be in his 40s, was travelling in a general coach from Mumbai to Delhi. According to police, after the train left Vapi station, he got into an argument with passengers over standing near the coach door. The quarrel turned physical and he allegedly picked up a fire extinguisher and assaulted passengers with it.