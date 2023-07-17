Sun’s transit in Cancer 2023: Strive for emotional security

On July 17, 2023, Sun will transit the sign of Cancer. Cancer is a water sign ruled by the Moon and is associated with emotions, nurturing, family, and home. When the Sun – the giver of life - transits through Cancer, it brings attention to these areas and influences the way we express ourselves, our focus on home and family matters, and our emotional well-being. Let us explore the impact of this transit for different zodiac signs.

Aries: During this transit, your attention shifts towards your personal life and domestic matters rather than your professional ambitions. It is a good time to consider changing your work environment to create a more nurturing and supportive atmosphere. You will feel a strong need to connect with your roots, family, and personal history. Emotionally, you will remain invested in your loved ones and focus on maintaining domestic harmony.

Taurus: This transit will allow you to express your ideas forcefully, contributing to professional growth. Networking with others and engaging in writing, speaking, or teaching activities will be fruitful. There will be opportunities for short trips which will bring new experiences and enrich your personal life. On the personal front, effective communication and intellectual compatibility will help maintain harmony in your relationships.

Gemini: This is a favourable time to focus on your professional goals, enhance your earning potential, and make practical decisions related to your finances. You will feel motivated and driven to pursue success in your chosen field. Assess financial agreements or joint endeavours and ensure they are fair and equitable. You may find that your values and priorities in relationships come into focus, leading to discussions regarding shared resources.

Cancer: You will feel more confident, ambitious, and motivated to achieve your career goals. You will take on leadership roles, assert yourself more effectively, and strive for recognition. This transit can be favourable for initiating new projects, taking on challenges, and making a positive impression on others professionally. However, this transit may also make you more assertive and direct in your interactions, which could lead to clashes if not balanced with empathy and understanding.

Leo: You will find that your career takes on a more introspective or behind-the-scenes nature. You will feel inclined to work on projects in solitude or explore creative endeavours that align with your deeper purpose. Pay attention to your dreams, intuition, and the messages your subconscious sends you. It's a time to focus on the quality of your relationships rather than the quantity. You will be drawn to support others and offer guidance.

Virgo: Your social connections and friendships will significantly advance your career during this period. Networking and building alliances could open up new opportunities and bring recognition for your achievements. Your dreams and ambitions will take centre stage, and you will be motivated to work towards manifesting them. This transit can also bring a sense of camaraderie and community, and you may find fulfilment in contributing to group endeavours.

Libra: You will be emotionally invested in how others perceive you and strive to maintain a positive image. This can be a time of self-reflection, evaluating your life path, and a desire to align your values with your public persona. Use this period to cultivate your professional reputation, take on new responsibilities, and pursue advancement opportunities. Balancing your ambitions with the needs and desires of your partner and loved ones will be important to maintain harmony.

Scorpio: This transit will inspire you to explore different spiritual or philosophical practices, self-reflect, and embark on a personal development journey. You will experience a shift in your career perspective. You might seek new growth opportunities by expanding your knowledge, pursuing advanced education, or exploring a career in a different field. This transit will prompt you to reevaluate your relationships and seek connections that align with your evolving beliefs.

Sagittarius: This period will bring opportunities for transformation and growth in your professional life. Digging deeper into your work and exploring hidden aspects can lead to a greater sense of purpose and success. You will feel a stronger need for emotional intimacy in your relationships. It's a favourable time for delving into your psyche, exploring your fears and desires, and seeking personal growth through self-reflection.

Capricorn: Partnerships and teamwork will be crucial in advancing your career goals. There may be a focus on forming alliances or working closely with others. This period will be favourable for networking, negotiating contracts, and seeking support from influential people in your field. This period can be favourable for deepening bonds, resolving conflicts, or even considering long-term commitments. You will seek harmonious connections and cooperative relationships.

Aquarius: This will be a period where you'll focus on your responsibilities, productivity, and attention to detail. This can be a time of increased dedication and hard work, allowing you to progress and gain recognition in your career. Taking care of yourself can increase energy levels and greater efficiency in other areas of your life. This transit can bring focus on the dynamics of your relationships, particularly those related to your work or daily routine.

Pisces: It's a favourable time to showcase your creativity, take calculated risks, and explore new avenues for professional growth. This transit can indicate increased recognition and appreciation for your talents. You may strongly desire to engage in activities that bring you joy and allow you to express yourself. Nurture your passions, indulge in creative pursuits, and find outlets for self-expression. In relationships, there will be warmth, affection, and fun.

