Sun’s Transit In Gemini: What lies in store for all zodiac signs

Sun will transit in Gemini sign on June 15, 2022 and will remain in this sign till July 16, 2022, after which it will move to the Cancer sign for its next transit. In Vedic astrology, Sun resembles sour soul and higher authority. Let us look at the impact of this transit on various zodiac signs.

Aries: Those who work in the media and communications industry are in for a good time. There is a chance that you will be required to travel for work. It's still a good idea to get your things together and move on. Confidence will be bestowed to you. The long-term effects of whatever financial decisions you make will be positive. You and your siblings will be able to work things out, and you'll be able to maintain a healthy bond.

Taurus: A rift in your family or a quarrel with your partner could erupt unexpectedly, so proceed with caution. It's a good time to transact money and work out any lingering financial concerns. If you must lend money, do so in a way that does not allow others to take advantage. Be careful not to harm people's feelings with your harsh words, as this might lead to strained relationships.

Gemini: You will be inspired to achieve your objectives. Avoid taking any chances and think things over thoroughly before making a decision. Aggressive behaviour can have a negative impact on your romantic or marital relationships. Avoid direct confrontations with personal and professional partners at all costs, and maintain a pleasant and respectful demeanour. Reduce stress by leading a healthy lifestyle and engaging in physical activity.

Cancer: When it comes to your personal life, you're prone to getting distracted. Take good care of the health of your family, especially your partner. Professional opponents may try to damage your reputation, so be careful. Opportunities for a vacation overseas with family and friends are on the horizon, so don't be afraid to take advantage of them. This is not the time to make any hurried investments, so conduct your due diligence first.

Leo: Your career possibilities will improve, and you'll receive assistance from your co-workers. There is a good chance that you'll be able to generate money from several sources. Your job will be well-organized, and you'll get authority as a result. In your personal life, you should be prepared to start a new relationship. You can reach your objectives if you remain adaptable at this time. Don't put yourself under too much pressure and keep your emotions in check.

Virgo: You will be rewarded with good social standing. You may be granted increased responsibilities and charge of a new role at work. Take advantage of all possibilities that present themselves. Those in business will have to put in more effort to execute their tasks successfully. Attention will be required in personal relationships with family and spouse. Your father will continue to be supportive, and you will benefit from his counsel.

Libra: Your father will be completely supporting you. At the same time, you may be required to travel a significant distance for work, which will be useful. You'll be drawn to spiritual study and will want to learn more about it. Those who work for the government may be affected by a transfer or relocation. Parents will be supportive in family affairs, but avoid getting into conflicts with your siblings over trivial matters.

Scorpio: In both your work and personal life, there may be some unpredictability. You should put in a lot of effort in your professional life and avoid making any contentious statements. Because your professional reputation will be scrutinised, don't be hasty in your approach. Avoid any form of conflict with people about personal or familial concerns at all costs. You may experience depression at times. Keep in touch with your spiritual self.

Sagittarius: Your decision-making abilities will improve, and you'll be more aware of your public image. This is an opportune time to get married. Those who are married may experience a personality clash. Keep your cool and avoid being aggressive. Professional or business alliances can help you advance in your career, but strive to keep a professional demeanour. Any new collaboration has the potential to be fruitful.

Capricorn: You will maintain a competitive edge by being proactive. You need to be cautious in order to win over your colleagues in the workplace. Your loved ones will appreciate it if you finish your assignment on time and avoid arguing with them. Anyone who is involved in a legal dispute will come out on top. If you've taken out a loan, you'll be able to pay off whatever money you may still owe. Ensure the well-being of your ageing parents.

Aquarius: Those who are single are likely to start dating again. Due to a lack of communication, married couples may have difficulties in their relationship. Try to focus your attention on your professional possibilities, as any carelessness will not help you advance in your career. Take good care of your children's health and keep a close eye on their progress. Working professionals may wish to consider switching their current position.

Pisces: Focus on your work rather than chasing happiness at this time. This could be a difficult time for familial alliances and relationships, with the possibility of family conflicts. Your professional life will be unsupportive as well, and you will need to make all of your decisions with a level head and intellect to prevent any setbacks. A well-thought-out career transition could pave the way for employed natives to have a bright future.

