A unique yoga will be formed between two important celestial bodies – the Sun and Saturn. On May 7, 2024, Saturn and the Sun will be locked in a deep sextile, in which the Sun, placed in the Aries sign, will form a 60-degree angle with Saturn in the Aquarius sign, the sign of progress. This zodiac pattern can unleash the qualities of discipline, growth, and tangible improvement in different areas of our lives. However, we can only benefit from it by tapping into its energy with wisdom and purpose. Sun-Saturn Sextile on May 7: Consider challenges as opportunities

The Sun, the centre of the universe and the source of light is our true nature, the source of our identity, and our ego. The Aries sign, being the first sign of the zodiac, endows us with a burning desire for action, a fearless spirit of initiation and a determination to move forward no matter what. However, Saturn is the taskmaster of the zodiac, showing the structure, boundaries, and lessons that are so dearly gained. Aquarius, standing for progressiveness and unconventionality, brings with it a new way of looking at these principles and urges us to look for better solutions.

When these two planets come together in a balanced sextile aspect, they form a powerful synergy that can drive us towards the attainment of the desired goals and the realisation of considerable achievements. Nevertheless, to successfully utilise this potential, we must aspire to a careful compromise between the Sun's burning passion and Saturn's discipline, thus enhancing the strengths of each to offset the negative features of the other.

How to harness this Sextile energy

In this auspicious time, it is wise to spend the Sun's fiery energy in focused and disciplined efforts, with Saturn's pragmatic wisdom as the guide. We should lay out clear objectives and develop a detailed roadmap for implementation, yet be flexible enough to include non-traditional methods and creative ideas. We must learn to look at challenges as opportunities for personal growth and face difficulties with a strong mind and a never-give-up attitude.

We cannot escape responsibility for our actions and choices, and therefore, we must recognise the outcomes they can bring. Instead, we should concentrate on the long term and be ready to put in the effort to establish sustainable success. We should look for mentors or authority figures willing to give advice and knowledge that can put us on the right track, and we should not be afraid of constructive criticism.

Career Advice

This sextile presents a favourable window of opportunity for those of you looking for work or trying to move up in your career. The Sun's energy will fill you with the courage and confidence to try new things. Saturn's influence will encourage you to think innovatively and maybe even try a non-traditional career. A focused and organised approach to job search is vital, as is carefully adjusting your efforts towards your long-term objectives and aspirations.

However, if you are already employed, this is the best moment to show that you are loyal, reliable, and devoted to your job. Look for opportunities for professional development and be ready to undertake more responsibilities and challenges that will highlight your skills. Saturn can bring about reshuffling or changes, so it is advisable that you have an open mindset.

Finance and Investment

The Sun-Saturn sextile is an auspicious time for financial issues and investments as long as you treat them thoroughly and calculatedly. Such an alignment is a great driver of planning for financial stability, budget development, and future investing.

In the real estate field, this event may present a new opportunity for those who want to invest in a property or do renovation projects. For those not attracted to other saving plans or investment vehicles, this is the time to look at the options that fit your long-term financial goals. Think about investing in different areas and looking for fresh investment opportunities that will be tuned into the unconventional energy of Saturn in Aquarius. But do not be careless and take thoughtful steps, as impulsivity and over-risking might ruin your actions.

Love and Relationships

The Sun-Saturn sextile can give problems the chance to develop and mature. For single people, this planetary alignment is a chance to find someone who matches your values and long-term wishes. Nevertheless, one should be careful to nurture new associations with patience and discernment, as Saturn brings about a more realistic and cautious approach to romantic relationships.

The ones in committed relationships may be put to the test to find out how strong and resilient their tie is during this event. Some difficulties or problems can arise that can be resolved only through communication, compromise, and a readiness to put in the effort needed to build a stronger bond. This is the time to rethink your priorities and base your relationship on the foundation of respect, trust, and values.

Family Life

This sextile can bring the role of family to the forefront and show how essential it is to have boundaries, structure, and a sense of responsibility. For those facing any difficulty in their relationships with their father, this period may be the time to heal and reconcile with them. Saturn's effect brings about responsibility and the acceptance of past misdemeanours, while the Sun's energy helps build the courage to initiate such conversations.

Relationships with mother and siblings may also experience some change. Saturn's effect may lead to a rethinking of the roles and relationships within the family as it creates a situation where everyone will have to take charge of their part in building a beautiful and supportive family atmosphere.

Health

The Sun-Saturn sextile can impact physical and mental health. The Sun, which symbolises vitality, and Saturn, which rules structure and discipline, prompt us to practice a structured and disciplined approach to our health and wellness routines.

Due to Saturn’s influence, it is likely that pre-existing health problems may reappear, especially those related to the skeleton, joints, or the skin. Make an appointment with your doctor, follow the prescribed treatment plan, and adopt a few healthy lifestyle changes to keep you in good health for a long time to come.

During this period, it is recommended to take extra care of illnesses related to the head, face, and brain. Developing a well-rounded and nutrient-dense diet, performing regular exercises, and ensuring enough sleep and recreation can help prevent these problems.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

