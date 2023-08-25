Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for August 25, 2023

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

For Aries, finding true love has been a long journey filled with waiting. Sometimes, it might even feel like it will never happen. It might take the entire year for you to meet that special someone who fits perfectly with all parts of you. The Ten of Cups is a sign that you're on the right track towards finding your soulmate.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Temperance

Taurus, when you're learning something new, whether it's in relationships or at work, it's easy to swing between extremes. Finding the right balance between what you want and what you need is a journey. You're discovering what you're capable of and what you're not. It might take some time for you to find that balance, but eventually, you'll achieve it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

The Ten of Wands card appears when you have many choices ahead. It's important to pay close attention and make thoughtful decisions. While you might be tempted to try many things, it's better to choose a path that suits you and stick with it for a while. Eventually, you'll know if it's truly right for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

The Page of Swords suggests that you might receive a message from someone less experienced than you. Don't underestimate what you can learn from others, regardless of their age or knowledge. Sometimes, even those who seem less experienced can offer valuable insights.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

The Ace of Wands brings positive change to your life, Leo. It's a chance to start something new or pursue a hobby you enjoy. You might have an opportunity to explore a dream you've had for a long time. Embrace this new phase and venture into the world with excitement.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

Virgo, your hard work is paying off, and you're about to experience success. Karma is rewarding your dedication in a particular area of your life. This could mean a bonus at work or a meaningful commitment in a relationship. Your efforts are being acknowledged.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

Life can be complex and challenging, especially when dealing with difficult people or situations. Patience and common sense will be essential today, as you navigate through complicated circumstances. Keep your composure and take things step by step.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

You're entering a busy period, Scorpio. Many things might demand your attention simultaneously. Stay positive and maintain a proactive attitude. Despite feeling overwhelmed, remember that things will eventually fall into place.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords

Your kindness and problem-solving abilities shine today, Sagittarius. Your actions bring peace and harmony to your life and those around you. Your helpfulness and positivity are making a difference.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

Today is all about organization and structure, Capricorn. Having a clear plan is essential. Avoid disorganization and follow your plan closely. Staying organized will help you make progress.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Your childhood dreams are coming true, Aquarius. What you've hoped for is becoming a reality in unexpected ways. Embrace this positive change and feel grateful for the wonderful things happening in your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords

Someone you trusted may have disappointed you, Pisces. This betrayal will take time to heal, but it will make you stronger in the end. You'll overcome this experience and grow from it.