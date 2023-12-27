Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for December 27, 2023

Aries: Tarot card: Eight of Cups Sometimes, when you strongly believe in something and give it your all, there comes a time when you realize it might not work out no matter what you do. It's like putting your chips on the table in a game and realizing it's best to fold and step back. When this happens, it can feel sad and disappointing. It's okay not to take it all on yourself. Sometimes, things don't work because something better is waiting for you in the future. Read your daily tarot prediction for December 27, 2023(Pixabay)

Taurus:

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Love stories aren't identical, just like not all fairy tales end identically. Today, this card suggests that you might stumble upon genuine love or enter a new phase in a romantic relationship. It could mean saying 'yes' to a proposal, deciding to be exclusive, or even heading towards marriage. It's like turning the pages of a book, discovering a new chapter of love one step at a time.

Gemini:

Tarot card: The Empress

You're a caring person, always there to support those you love. You don't do it for selfish reasons or to control others; you do it because it feels good to see the people you care about happy and safe. This card represents your nurturing side shining brightly today. You're at the peak of expressing your love and care, and it's a wonderful feeling.

Cancer:

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Life's a bit like a gamble sometimes. If you're aiming for a business venture or a big goal, you might need to understand that nothing is entirely predictable. Some successful business stories started off with tough times before they soared. It's like sinking a bit before you learn how to float. Are you ready to endure the tough moments until you find what works best for you? It's a big decision that needs careful consideration.

Leo:

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You're a forceful presence, not someone who lets others hold you back from reaching your dreams. It might hurt if someone you counted on isn't keeping up with you. But who knows, maybe they'll find their way to match your pace with time!

Virgo:

Tarot card: Justice

Every action we take has consequences, even those we think only affect us. Our choices shape us and change the path we're on. This card is a reminder that your life matters. You live in a world with rules, and it's good to consider them daily.

Libra:

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

When everything's going great in your life, you might feel like sharing your happiness with everyone. But sometimes, when your friends are facing their own struggles quietly, seeing your success can make them happy for you but also a little sad for themselves. It's good to check in with the people around you, ensuring your happiness shines without overwhelming them.

Scorpio:

Tarot card: Reversed Ace of Swords

You can try to force things to happen or let them unfold naturally. But usually, it's best to let life take its course. There's an old saying that you can't truly keep something if you've manipulated it into happening. So, let the universe do its thing instead of trying to control situations.

Sagittarius:

Tarot card: Reversed Four of Swords

Some people might give you convincing advice that isn't wise. Their words might make you feel like you should follow their suggestions. But that's fear talking. You know better than to let someone push you into something that doesn't feel right. Trust your instincts; they're where the best advice comes from.

Capricorn:

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Sometimes, a message or lesson is trying to reach you, but maybe you're not ready to hear it just yet. It could be about how the message is delivered, or maybe you're not respecting the person who's speaking. By dismissing an important message too quickly, you might unintentionally harm yourself.

Aquarius:

Tarot card: Reversed The Magician

If you haven't practised a skill in a while, don't expect to be perfect at it immediately. It took time and effort to get good at it initially, but you might need to work on it again. Dust off those skills, because a bit of practice can get you back on track.

Pisces:

Tarot card: Reversed The Emperor

Dealing with someone who's always negative or mean isn't worth arguing with. You can choose not to answer their calls or wait a while before responding to their texts. There's no rule saying you have to reply immediately. Take your time and be emotionally ready to deal with them.