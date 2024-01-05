Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for January 5, 2024

Aries: Tarot card: Three of Pentacles You're doing really well! Keep doing what makes you happy because good things are on their way to you. Stick a note where you can see it to remind yourself that you're doing a great job. Sometimes it might feel tough, but your skills and who you are shine brightly, and people are noticing. You're like a magnet attracting all the good things coming your way. Read about your daily tarot prediction for January 5, 2023.(Pixabay)

Taurus:

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You're working hard, but not everything needs urgent attention. Take a breath and prioritize things that need immediate focus. It's better for you and for everyone watching you. Putting everything as urgent can make you stressed. Make a list and do things at your pace, when you're ready.

Gemini:

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Today's a day where feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin is a big plus! People are drawn to your happy vibes, whether you're single or in a relationship. When you're at peace with yourself, it's easier to not worry about what others think. That's a really good thing!

Cancer:

Tarot card: Reversed Ten of Swords

It's time for a fresh start. If thoughts about your past relationships come up, try to stop them. The past might have shaped who you are now, but you don't want to keep feeling sad about old breakups. Things happened, but now you have a clean slate. You can make your future much better than the past.

Leo:

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You might have wanted this week to be all about a new you, but life sometimes has its own plans. Instead of worrying, focus on doing positive things. You can make plans for your future and take steps to make those plans real. If you feel like doing something you shouldn't, ask a friend to help you stay on track. Remember, you're the boss of your life.

Virgo:

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You have so many great qualities that make people enjoy being around you. Sometimes, though, it's normal to wonder if your partner will always be happy with you. Everyone has doubts sometimes, but worrying about losing them won't make things better. Try to enjoy your relationship for what it is now, rather than worrying about 'what ifs'.

Libra:

Tarot card: Strength

You're really strong, especially when things get tough. Even when everything feels like it's falling apart, you stay strong. Maybe being a Libra helps, or maybe you've learned how to handle tough times. Either way, you're good at controlling your feelings. Today, you get an extra dose of being strong emotionally.

Scorpio:

Tarot card: Reversed The Hierophant

You're ready for change, and that's a good thing! Moving forward means leaving behind old ways that don't work anymore. But, sometimes, not everyone is ready to change at your pace. Instead of waiting for them, keep moving forward at your own speed. Not everyone's ready for change like you are.

Sagittarius:

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Sometimes, to listen to your inner voice, you need some quiet time. It's hard for someone as active as you to hear your thoughts when there's a lot of noise around. You don't have to go away for a day, but taking a break from things like social media can help. Give yourself some time away from distractions and see how that makes you feel.

Capricorn:

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You might not see it now, but if you put in effort and time, amazing things can happen for you. Success comes when you keep taking steps forward, even if it feels slow. Just focus on what's right in front of you, one step at a time.

Aquarius:

Tarot card: Reversed Six of Wands

Be kind to yourself. You don't need to show anyone else how great you are; it's about feeling good about yourself. When you're feeling down, remind yourself of the good things in your life. You're your own biggest supporter.

Pisces:

Tarot card: Death

Change might be hard, especially when it means saying goodbye to something you care about. But change can also be really beautiful. Acknowledge that you've reached the end of a journey. It's okay to feel sad, but it's also a moment to celebrate what you've accomplished.