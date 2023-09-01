Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for September 1, 2023

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Fool

Aries, you're known for your cheerful outlook on life. Today, avoid negative influences like gossip and focus on positive things. Keep your mind filled with good thoughts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Tower reversed

Taurus, you're good at making decisions. The reversed Tower card suggests you'll avoid problems if you trust your instincts. Just be cautious during this retrograde period.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Three of Cups

Gemini, you love socializing. Today's Three of Cups card suggests celebrating your friendships creatively. Small gestures can show your friends you care.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Nine of Swords reversed

Cancer, turn off stressful news today. The reversed Nine of Swords indicates you're feeling anxious. Instead, take action by helping others in need.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Queen of Pentacles

Leo, focus on your financial security today. The Queen of Pentacles card advises you to find ways to save money. Look for tips online or in podcasts.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Knight of Wands reversed

Virgo, avoid rushing into things today. The reversed Knight of Wands warns against impulsive decisions. Take your time and plan carefully.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Seven of Swords

Libra, be cautious today. The Seven of Swords suggests someone might try to deceive you. Educate yourself on recognizing dishonesty.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The High Priestess

Scorpio, expect a day of deep intuition and mystery. The High Priestess card signals insights coming your way. Trust your inner wisdom.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, a relationship decision is on the horizon. The reversed Four of Wands advises taking a stand for kindness or setting boundaries.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Two of Cups reversed

Capricorn, show your softer side today. The reversed Two of Cups suggests seeking more togetherness and building bridges with loved ones.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Devil

Aquarius, pay attention to influences in your life. The Devil card indicates the need for support in overcoming challenges, like addiction or dysfunctional relationships.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, if you're facing a string of bad luck, don't blame yourself. The reversed Wheel of Fortune suggests tough times happen to everyone. Learn and grow from adversity.

