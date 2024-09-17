Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for September 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: The Tower Today, it's important to take a clear, objective look at how you're spending your time and energy. Life may throw unexpected changes your way, and while that can feel overwhelming, these changes are happening to help you move forward. It might feel like things are falling apart, but really, this is just clearing space for something better. Instead of feeling down or judging yourself harshly, try to embrace what’s happening with an open mind. These shifts give you a chance to rebuild your life in a way that aligns more with what you truly want. It’s an opportunity to create a future full of optimism and hope. Read your daily tarot prediction for September 17, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Life can feel confusing and uncertain at times, and it’s okay if things don't make sense right now. Every little thing you do each day, even if it seems small, is pushing you in a certain direction. Sometimes, you don’t see the progress you're making until later. No matter how challenging the previous days have been, every morning brings a new opportunity for you to move forward. Take things one step at a time, trusting that these small daily actions lead you towards a brighter future, even if you can’t see it clearly yet.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

This is a time for you to make different choices and start fresh. If you’ve had difficulties in love before, now is your chance to let go of those fears and open your heart to something new. Whether you're meeting someone new or working on a current relationship, it’s important to take it slow and move forward. Don’t rush, and don’t let past experiences hold you back. This is a chance for a new beginning.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

The world is full of possibilities for you right now. There’s so much out there that you haven’t explored yet, and now is the perfect time to step outside of your comfort zone. Opportunities are going to present themselves to you, and you have the power to make the most of them. It’s time to stop playing it safe or holding yourself back. Be bold, take risks, and trust that by doing so, you’ll discover new and exciting paths that could lead to amazing outcomes. The world is your oyster, and you have everything you need to create the life you want.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

The world is your oyster. Try doing something simple, like turning off distractions and really being present with the people around you or the task at hand. When you try something new, approach it with curiosity, not expectations. Let yourself experience the moment fully, without worrying about what will come next. This is a time to embrace joy and believe that great things are on the horizon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Starting over can be hard, whether it’s in a new job, a new relationship, or even a new stage of life. But just because things may not work out in one area, doesn’t mean they won’t in another. Life is full of opportunities, and sometimes, you have to take a leap of faith to find what’s right for you. Don’t be afraid to try new things, even if it feels uncertain at first. Give yourself the time to explore, and don’t lose hope if you don’t find what you're looking for right away. There’s something out there for you, and you’ll discover it by staying open and patient.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You have a strong desire to live a life that feels true to who you are. It’s not always easy to do what’s right, especially when it goes against what others expect or what’s popular. But deep down, you know that following your values is what’s most important. Even if it feels like you're going against the grain, staying true to your beliefs will give you a sense of strength and purpose. When you choose to live authentically, you’ll find that your life aligns more with what you truly want and need, rather than what others expect from you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

You may feel pressured to go along with what others are doing, even if you know it’s not the right thing for you. It’s easy to fall into patterns of behaviour or decisions that don’t bring you real happiness. But deep down, you are stronger than that. You don’t have to give in to what others expect or what feels easy in the moment. Standing firm in your own beliefs and doing what you know is right can be tough, but it will bring you a deeper sense of satisfaction and fulfillment. Trust yourself and follow your convictions, even when it’s hard.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

There might be moments when you doubt yourself, feeling like you’re not capable or strong enough to handle what’s in front of you. Your fears are trying to hold you back, but they aren’t telling you the truth. Now is the time to trust in your abilities and take action, even if it’s just one small step at a time. You don’t need to have everything figured out right away—just believe in your inner strength and keep moving forward.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

There’s a lot of wisdom in listening to your heart and letting it guide you. Even if you sometimes doubt whether there’s a greater plan or destiny for your life, staying open to the idea of fate can help you see the opportunities around you. The more you embrace these chances, the more likely it is that you’ll see them manifest into something real and meaningful. Trust in the process and allow yourself to believe that good things are coming your way, even if you can’t always see the path clearly at first.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Some of the best things in life take time to grow. It’s easy to get impatient when you don’t see immediate results, but remember that everything takes time to develop. The things you’re working on now—whether it’s a personal goal, a relationship, or a project—might not show their full potential yet, but that doesn’t mean they won’t bloom later. Be patient with yourself and with the process, knowing that the seeds you’re planting now will eventually grow into something amazing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You may be holding yourself back because of fear, thinking that stepping out of your comfort zone will make you look foolish. But the truth is, everyone starts somewhere, and it’s okay to make mistakes. In fact, making mistakes is part of learning and growing. If you want to achieve your dreams, you’ll need to be willing to face your fears and take a few risks. It might feel scary, but you can’t reach your fullest potential without stepping into the unknown. Be brave, and trust that even if you stumble, you’re moving in the right direction.