Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Scorpio season 2024

Scorpio season has begun as of October 22, 2024, bringing a wave of passion and intensity! We're entering a transformative period together. To grow, we need to embrace and engage with our shadow selves. Keep reading for your Tarot horoscope of this zodiac season! Tarot horoscope for Scorpio season 2024

Scorpio season 2024 Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign

Aries: King of Cups

In Scorpio season, Aries is inspired to lead with their heart. Taking proactive steps in relationships brings a transformative and hopeful vibe. Their approach is compassionate and firm in setting boundaries, revealing hidden issues in their interactions.

Taurus: Six of Pentacles Reversed

This Scorpio season highlights imbalances in relationships, where one person may be giving more. It’s important to explore these dynamics more deeply. While it might seem harmful, the other person may not realize they’re neglecting their responsibilities. Focus on finding common ground rather than placing blame.

Gemini: Judgement

Scorpio season urges Gemini to embrace realism. Being objective and using rational thinking is crucial. As truths come to light, it’s important to avoid impulsive decisions. Maturity means moving forward with intention and keeping the bigger picture in mind.

Cancer: The Moon

With the arrival of Scorpio season, Cancer is encouraged to trust their instincts. Their intuition sharpens when they silence their inner critic, allowing for deeper insights. Take things slow; anxieties can mislead you. The truth lies in prioritizing your inner guidance over external distractions.

Leo: Temperance

Temperance brings a sense of harmony. Scorpio season invites Leo to transform by focusing on healing and the longevity of their spirit. Emotional fulfillment becomes essential, so take time to rest and rejuvenate. Be gentle with yourself as you navigate uncertain times.

Virgo: Ace of Cups Reversed

This Scorpio season calls Virgo to reflect inwardly. The universe wants to offer new blessings, but fear may hold them back from the emotional changes needed. Surrender to what’s divine and adopt a new approach to restore your faith. Handle past connections thoughtfully and avoid rushing.

Libra: Seven of Wands Reversed

Scorpio season reminds Libra to advocate for themselves. Truths will come to light, and it’s crucial to establish what kind of treatment you will accept. Playing the martyr won’t help anyone; set boundaries and watch the energy shift.

Scorpio: Knight of Cups Reversed

Scorpio season puts you in the spotlight, but being the main character has its challenges. The Knight of Cups reversed suggests it's time to remove the rose-colored glasses. Confronting reality may bring disappointment, but this can transform into empowerment. Staying inspired amid challenges is key.

Sagittarius: Nine of Swords

During Scorpio season, Sagittarius needs to reassess their mental health. Avoiding emotions won’t help; some harsh truths may surface, leaving you feeling off balance. While disappointment is natural, focus on finding the silver lining and what’s within your control.

Capricorn: Four of Pentacles

Capricorn is holding tightly to their sense of security this Scorpio season. Consider what might happen if you loosen that grip. Your safety isn’t tied to material possessions. Empower yourself by finding stability within and letting go of what no longer serves you.

Aquarius: Knight of Wands

Scorpio season encourages Aquarius to reflect on their fast-paced lifestyle. While there are benefits to this instinctive approach, it’s essential to slow down at times. Quick reactions may alienate others and come off as self-centered.

Pisces: Four of Cups

Scorpio season nudges Pisces to break free from a state of numbness. Your heart craves more, but you must shake off the daze to pursue your desires. What you want is within reach; it’s time to change your approach and take action instead of waiting for things to happen.