Tarot Horoscope Today, August 29, 2026: Something you've outgrown may need to end so a better chapter can begin

Aries: Knight of Cups

Tarot Horoscope Today

Energy Today: Follow your heart

A heartfelt conversation, romantic gesture or inspiring opportunity could bring emotional movement today. Allow yourself to express what you genuinely want instead of overthinking every possibility.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lucky Colour: Blush pinkRitual: Place a rose petal beside your crystal and write one heartfelt intention.Crystal: Rose Quartz supports love, emotional openness and harmonious connections.

Taurus: Death

Energy Today: Embrace transformation

Something you've outgrown may need to end so a better chapter can begin. Don't cling to familiar circumstances simply because they feel comfortable. Making space for change could lead you towards something more fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: BlackRitual: Write one habit or situation you're ready to release and safely tear the paper into small pieces.Crystal: Black Obsidian supports release, grounding and transformation.

Gemini: Queen of Wands

Energy Today: Own your confidence

Your charisma and determination are particularly strong today. Take centre stage, share your ideas and don't minimise your abilities. Your confidence could attract attention and open the door to new opportunities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucky Colour: OrangeRitual: Place a cinnamon stick beside your crystal while visualising yourself achieving one important goal.Crystal: Carnelian supports confidence, motivation and personal magnetism. Cancer: Five of Cups {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Colour: OrangeRitual: Place a cinnamon stick beside your crystal while visualising yourself achieving one important goal.Crystal: Carnelian supports confidence, motivation and personal magnetism. Cancer: Five of Cups {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Energy Today: Release disappointment

You may find yourself dwelling on something that didn't work out as hoped. Acknowledge your feelings, but don't let one disappointment make you overlook the opportunities and support that remain available to you.

Lucky Colour: Soft blueRitual: Place three lavender buds beside your crystal and write three things you're grateful for.Crystal: Rhodonite supports emotional healing, compassion and moving forward.

Leo: Seven of Wands

Energy Today: Stand your ground

You may need to protect your boundaries or defend something you've worked hard to build. Stay firm about what matters to you without becoming unnecessarily confrontational.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lucky Colour: RedRitual: Place a bay leaf beneath your crystal and write one boundary you intend to maintain.Crystal: Tiger Eye supports courage, confidence and resilience.

Virgo: Three of Swords

Energy Today: Give yourself space to heal

An old disappointment or emotional wound could resurface today. Instead of suppressing it, give yourself time to process what you're feeling and recognise what the experience has taught you.

Lucky Colour: WhiteRitual: Write one painful thought on paper and tear it into pieces as a symbolic act of release.Crystal: Lepidolite supports emotional balance, soothing energy and healing.

Libra: The Hermit

Energy Today: Seek solitude

You may benefit from stepping away from noise, opinions and social demands. Quiet reflection can help you understand what you genuinely want and make decisions with greater clarity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lucky Colour: IndigoRitual: Spend ten quiet minutes with your crystal away from your phone or other distractions.Crystal: Amethyst supports introspection, intuition and inner clarity.

Scorpio: Four of Swords

Energy Today: Rest and reset

Your energy may be lower than usual, making this a good day to slow down and recharge. Don't force productivity when your mind and body need recovery. A little rest can help you return with greater clarity.

Lucky Colour: LavenderRitual: Place lavender beside your crystal before taking some quiet time for yourself.Crystal: Lepidolite encourages relaxation, calmness and emotional restoration.

Sagittarius: Strength

Energy Today: Choose calm power

A situation may test your patience or confidence today. Don't underestimate the strength of a composed response. You can stand your ground and be powerful without becoming aggressive.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lucky Colour: Golden yellowRitual: Hold your crystal and take three slow breaths while visualising yourself responding calmly to challenges.Crystal: Sunstone supports confidence, optimism and personal strength.

Capricorn: Page of Cups

Energy Today: Stay open to sweetness

A message, compliment or unexpected emotional gesture could brighten your day. If you're single, allow yourself to explore a new connection without immediately analysing where it could lead.

Lucky Colour: AquaRitual: Place a rose petal and your crystal beside a glass of water while setting an intention for emotional openness.Crystal: Aquamarine supports emotional clarity, gentle communication and openness.

Aquarius: Ten of Cups

Energy Today: Celebrate what matters

Emotional fulfilment and harmony are highlighted today. Spend time with people who genuinely support you, or take a moment to appreciate how far you've come in creating a happier and more fulfilling life.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lucky Colour: PeachRitual: Place three rose petals around your crystal and think of three people or moments that bring you happiness.Crystal: Green Aventurine supports harmony, gratitude and positive emotional growth.

Pisces: The Moon

Energy Today: Trust your intuition

Your intuition is active today, but emotions may blur your perception. Don't make important decisions based solely on assumptions or fear. Give situations time to reveal what is real before drawing conclusions.

Lucky Colour: SilverRitual: Place your crystal near a window for a few hours and journal whatever your intuition is telling you.Crystal: Moonstone supports intuition, emotional awareness and navigating uncertainty.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)