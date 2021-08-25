Taurus Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 25

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to have a lazy start to the day as you find yourself struggling to concentrate; but as the day progresses, you will find yourself in a better position. The day is marked by changes for some of you. Your sense of humour and your sociable attitude will help you make new friends. You will try to continuously make improvements to bring positivity in your lifestyle. Luck will favour you where taking revolutionary decisions is concerned and you are likely to succeed in all walks of life. You need to be careful with your communication skills or it could harm your own interests. You need to be in control of your negative thoughts to turn the tide in your favour.

Taurus Finance Today

Your financial situation might be a little unstable today as you are likely to face some cash crunch. Planning a monthly budget carefully, taking into account all of your monthly expenditures, will help you stay afloat in money matters.

Taurus Family Today

Newlyweds will get a chance to spend time in each other’s company, which will strengthen their relationship. There could be a difference of opinion with parents at home, but your mature handling of issues will restore the normalcy.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, you will be loaded with work pressure but your tenacity to finish the task at hand will help you sail through difficulties with ease. Some of you are likely to have a change of profession, which will bring success in the days to come.

Taurus Health Today

Neglecting minor ailments today might aggravate them tomorrow. You need to closely monitor your health issues, or it could lead to a weak immune system. So avoid relying on heavy medications.

Taurus Love Life Today

With your tight work schedule, you are likely to ignore your love life, resulting in a strain in your relations. Patiently handling the situation could help you to reconcile with your loved one or else a missed opportunity will have already done the harm.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

