horoscope

Taurus Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 28

Dear Taurus, today's prediction says that overall, the day will be lovely and there are bright chances of winning workplace opportunities as well. Today you will overcome all the obstacles. Try to analyse and react.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:14 AM IST
You are stable and responsible Taurus.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You are stable and responsible Taurus. You will overcome obstacles and mount up. Think of what obstacles prevent you from making real progress or are they worth spending time and energy. Analyse and react. Overall, the day will be lovely and there are bright chances of winning workplace opportunities as well.

Taurus Finance Today

Financial undertakings are easy. The thoughts that you put forward during discussions are effective and others would like to sponsor you. This will give you more confidence. Trust your own instincts and stay confident as the investments are right for you. It's always good to listen to advice, but before you do, you always have to be critical.

Taurus Family Today

You feel like walking through a minefield in your domestic life - a misguided move and there is an explosion. This really is going to put you to the test. Don't let others blame you for everything, they're also sometimes at fault. Remember to be open to other viewpoints when solving problems. Both are difficult but not impossible to reconcile.

Taurus Career Today

In your career you can overcome any setbacks. Do not get too heated despite the outlook. Choose to present the situation as a challenge rather than a setback. You are now trying to formulate solutions that will prove useful in the future. Also, don't be shy to ask for assistance.

Taurus Health Today

You will feel at bay from an odd headache or monotonous routine. Work on building resilience and taking lots of exercise, getting the sleep you need and trying to eat particularly healthy, beneficial foods. It will relax your metabolism as well.

Taurus Love Life Today

Changes can arise in your relationship Taurus but don’t worry they will be fruitful. You are now ready for an inner balance. Take care not to overreact to surprises in your life. You should concentrate on what you have and want and then approach everything in an inner calmness.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

