Taurus Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 31

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Tensions may increase because of today's planetary alignment. No matter whether your mood is positive or negative, you are currently surrounded by a lot of energy, and you must stay active and stable to maintain order. As often as possible, walk instead of taking public transportation if you can. When making decisions about what you eat, always go with the aim of enhancing your body's well-being. It won't bother your tongue dear Taurus! Light, nutritious foods are crucial.

Taurus Finance Today

Planets face off in the sky, each vying for its own path. This activity falls under the "Makeovers" section of your financial graph. It's quite difficult to keep up with everything you've altered in recent times. This is for a good cause; it's all for you. Stay firm with your financial decisions – however hard they may sound initially but it is for your own good.

Taurus Family Today

While you have certainly been tasked with a lot, you are currently at an all-time high in terms of what you are expected to accomplish. Misunderstandings and arguments are common between relatives and friends. For the situation to not become more tense, don't act impulsively. It will take a considerable amount of time and patience to work through the details of the problem.

Taurus Career Today

Finding answers from others is going to be difficult in this day and age. Don’t try to act stubborn on the work front or you may be sidelined by your seniors. It will take you some time to uncover what you want, but you will have to contend with opposition. If you're not impatient, you will be able to accomplish your goals.

Taurus Health Today

Stress reduction is critical for good health. The stress you're under isn't an excuse to abandon your workout routine or become fully sedentary. Make sure you don't overload your workouts; gradually discover a harmony between what's suitable and a healing procedure that works for both your body and mind.

Taurus Love Life Today

You know how distressing it is when people you care about seem unwelcoming and unapproachable. It's all right to be off-hand when you fear being punished. This is why it is important to hold a positive mind. When something appears to be going wrong, avoid paranoia and accept the facts. Signals may be misleading, as we see the world in different ways.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874