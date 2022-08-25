Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: New opportunities coming your way

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Today, Taurus natives need to be ready to face challenges as golden opportunities may be headed their way. You can achieve your goals very easily today with support and cooperation from your colleagues. Developing new contacts with influential persons would help in expanding your horizons. Today you are likely to convey a romantic message through a sparkling smile. Your partner is likely to pamper you and take care of your well-being. Domestic work will be tiring and could even vitiate peace. Don’t get surprised if family and relatives fail to understand your needs. You succeed in creating a well-defined and mature set of values. Addition or alteration to an existing property is foreseen and will go off without a hitch. If you are shifting to another rental house then go through the contract papers carefully. Some of you will be able to ease your problem of daily commuting. Taurus students will need to step up efforts on the academic front if they want the outcome to be favourable.

Taurus Finance Today Taurus natives will have to think up some more ways of earning, as a source of income threatens to decrease. Some secret mantras will contribute to increasing financial gains. Taurus natives must try their best to save as much as possible as it is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Taurus Family Today You should avoid raising an issue that would spoil relations with loved ones. Avoid being rude to your guests otherwise, it will create a rift in your relations. An infant’s illness would require immediate attention. Do not take it lightly!

Taurus Career Today A confident and dynamic approach brings professional success for Taurus natives. Signing up for a new professional course can be a ticket to a prosperous career for you. There is no substitute for hard work. This is the mantra of reaching the top hierarchy.

Taurus Health Today Make sure you divert attention from ailments to enjoy a healthy life. Meditation helps in relaxing physically besides putting in a peaceful state of mind. Keep a little check on your diet plan because everything is connected to your eating habits.

Taurus Love Life Today A love companion is likely to express true feelings to you and you are likely to enjoy emotional satisfaction in your love life. Strengthening romantic relationships is likely to warm the hearts of married Taurus natives. The heart-to-heart conversation will strike a chord and you may get a sense of emotional security from your partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

