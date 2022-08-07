Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 7, 2022: Romance on cards

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) You may want to invest today in something you've never done before. You will be happy that you did. This time in your life is auspicious for new beginnings in all aspects. You may also feel the rush to revive and indulge in relationships. You make regular efforts to advance your career. You are under pressure because of how hectic your job schedule has gotten, but you need to keep things in perspective. Just be careful not to overwork yourself. Today should be used to unwind and recoup some of the power and mental agility that stress and tiredness caused you to lose earlier in the day. Romantically putting your affection on show might help you two get along better. You may prepare a romantic surprise or take your partner out to supper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Finance Today If you have never owned shares before, it's possible that you have some extra money that you wish to invest in the stock market. Invest in some carefully chosen shares now if you can afford in the hope that it will truly increase enormously.

Taurus Family Today You can fill your life with positive vibes by getting admiration from people around you. Before calling it a night, make time for a family member you have not seen for a long time. Express your appreciation towards them for their support.

Taurus Career Today You put in a lot of effort and are quite determined at career front. Make sure you are not working yourself too hard at the office. Ask your boss for more time if you need it for the project you are working on right now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Health Today You should treat yourself to a day off today. Get a massage, watch a movie, talk to pals on the phone, or take a nap. Spend today treating yourself by taking it easy.

Taurus Love Life Today Today is a great day for romance, and the rest of the day will go smoothly. You are now conscious of your love life as a result of the earlier repercussions. You should treat your mate well. You can do it as well; you don't have to wait for your companion to do it first.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON