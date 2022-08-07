Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 7, 2022: Romance on cards

Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 7, 2022: Romance on cards

horoscope
Published on Aug 07, 2022 12:01 AM IST
Dear Taurus, your daily astrological predictions for August 7, 2022 suggests, today should be used to unwind and recoup some of the power and mental agility that stress and tiredness caused you to lose earlier in the day.
Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 7, 2022: You may want to invest today in something you've never done before.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) You may want to invest today in something you've never done before. You will be happy that you did. This time in your life is auspicious for new beginnings in all aspects. You may also feel the rush to revive and indulge in relationships. You make regular efforts to advance your career. You are under pressure because of how hectic your job schedule has gotten, but you need to keep things in perspective. Just be careful not to overwork yourself. Today should be used to unwind and recoup some of the power and mental agility that stress and tiredness caused you to lose earlier in the day. Romantically putting your affection on show might help you two get along better. You may prepare a romantic surprise or take your partner out to supper.

Taurus Finance Today If you have never owned shares before, it's possible that you have some extra money that you wish to invest in the stock market. Invest in some carefully chosen shares now if you can afford in the hope that it will truly increase enormously.

Taurus Family Today You can fill your life with positive vibes by getting admiration from people around you. Before calling it a night, make time for a family member you have not seen for a long time. Express your appreciation towards them for their support.

Taurus Career Today You put in a lot of effort and are quite determined at career front. Make sure you are not working yourself too hard at the office. Ask your boss for more time if you need it for the project you are working on right now.

RELATED STORIES

Taurus Health Today You should treat yourself to a day off today. Get a massage, watch a movie, talk to pals on the phone, or take a nap. Spend today treating yourself by taking it easy.

Taurus Love Life Today Today is a great day for romance, and the rest of the day will go smoothly. You are now conscious of your love life as a result of the earlier repercussions. You should treat your mate well. You can do it as well; you don't have to wait for your companion to do it first.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope taurus
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP