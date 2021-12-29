Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 29: Avoid overreacting

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus, this is going to be an excellent day and you are in the mood to enjoy it to the fullest. The day may start with a good mood and enthusiasm and you may manage to maintain this positive energy to make the home front lively and cheerful. Your sense of humour or problem-solving skill may impress one of your co-workers at the office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You need to make some wise financial decisions in order to keep cash flow in. Those who have appeared in job interviews recently, they may get lucky. Everything seems okay, but you need to be careful on the domestic front.

Your spouse or kids are not in the mood to deal with your dominating nature, so offer them their personal space and respect their decisions.

What lies further? Read ahead!

Taurus Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front, you may get lucky and find an excellent property deal. A new business may thrive and start giving a profit. Some may think about doing some charity or helping someone who needs financial support.

Taurus Family Today

This is not a favourable day, so avoid overreacting over a minor issue. Kids may be stubborn or a bit more demanding. Work pressure or business meetings may keep you occupied and make you ignore the needs of your spouse or parents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Career Today

You need to put more effort and hone your skills to climb the ladder of success on the business or professional front. Some technical glitches may hamper your productivity and make you spend extra hours at the office.

Taurus Health Today

You may feel full of hope and energy. A home remedy may work wonders and make you notice some relief from an existing or prolonged health issue. You may pamper your body with massage or spa treatment.

Taurus Love Life Today

This is a wonderful day to share your feelings with someone you love the most. Those who are trying to take their relationship to the next level may get approval from parents.

Lucky Number: 11

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026