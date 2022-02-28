Taurus Daily Horoscope for February 28: Practice having patience

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, a world full of opportunities and unexpected achievements are for you to discover. You may be able to complete your pending tasks more easily now. Some of you may initiate new projects, for which rewards and recognition are foreseen on the social front. Most of your professional as well as personal pursuits are likely to remain satisfying and you may succeed in all your endeavors. You may get to expand your horizons and explore things outside of your personal norm to add to your knowledge base. When it comes to dealing in matters of ancestral property, you are likely to experience a win-win situation for yourself. Profits are foreseen. You may get to travel to unknown destinations due to the nature of your work, which may also help you to unwind.

Taurus Finance Today

On the economic front, a close friend may present a lucrative investment scheme to you. However, consider all the pros and cons and consult an expert before you make a firm commitment, as chances of incurring losses are high.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, you are likely to enjoy total bliss. Celebration of an auspicious occasion at home may bring everyone closer to each other, strengthening the bonds. Children may bring joy with their activities.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, you may need to ramp up your efforts to excel in a competitive environment. Avoid negative behavior which can get you into trouble on the job. Seek support of colleagues in times of crises.

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, you are likely to stay in good shape. Disciplined lifestyle and recreational activities may help you relieve stress. Yoga and meditation are likely to have a positive impact on your physical as well as mental wellbeing.

Taurus Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your bond with your beloved may strengthen. There may be warmth and love in your life. However, ignoring the needs of your partner may not bode well for your relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Light Orange

