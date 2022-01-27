Taurus Daily Horoscope for Jan 27: Try to handle the situation sensibly

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you may be in a positive frame of mind, which is likely to help you grab better growth opportunities that come your way. Your enthusiasm, coupled with an unrelenting attitude may keep you ahead of competition. You may get to finish off multiple tasks at one time due to your raised energy levels. You are likely to make good progress in all aspects of your life. The day appears to be favourable and you may be able to overcome setbacks without stopping or slowing down. Your hard works is likely to pay off well in the coming days. Your social connections may bode well for your future. Do not get worried as delays may only take you closer to your goals. Property matters may get into legal hassles. Students are likely to excel in academics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Finance Today

On the financial front, you situation may remain satisfactory. You may need to be watchful of your over expenses. Loan application to buy your dream home may not get sanctioned. Business may bring small gains.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, relatives may create rifts in your harmonious relationships. Tackle the issue at hand or it could give rise to misunderstandings. Handle the situation with sensibly and patiently.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, this may be an opportune time for your career to take a giant leap. You may be assigned important assignments to work on. Your expertise in the field may yield positive results at work.

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, taking an interest in spirituality may bring you immense satisfaction and peace of mind. Regular physical activity, nutritious food and proper sleep are likely to keep you fit and fine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Love Life Today

On the romantic front, trying out new things to spice up your love life may bring positive results. Your partner may demand your time and attention, which you may have in abundance. This is likely to fortify your ties.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026