Taurus Daily Horoscope for Nov 25: Your partner needs you

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to have a progressive frame of mind all day which may help you identify suitable growth opportunities. You may also remain passionate and may work on multiple tasks which are likely to help improve your productivity in all spheres of your life. The day appears to be packed to the brim with important developments for you and appears to be favorable in all aspects of your life. Your positive thoughts and hard works may go a long way in overcoming hardships. You must, however, be careful with your colleagues and friends and don’t rely too much on them. There may be chances of temporary settlement overseas for some and this may bring an unforgettable experience. Avoid getting frustrated with delays regarding your property transactions. Keep your eyes open and try to read hidden clauses in the property papers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Finance Today

Your financial life is likely to remain balanced with a healthy mix of income and expenditure. It is better if you stay cautious and have control over your limitless expenditures. Those awaiting an approval of their loan application are likely to receive positive news.

Taurus Family Today

Visiting any close relatives or friends may improve your perspective and help in getting an overview of the problem or issue at hand. The constant support from your family elders is likely to help you to overcome the ordeals on your way.

Taurus Career Today

This is likely to be an outstanding time for your career growth and you are likely to be assigned a prestigious task or assignment. You are likely to remain exuberant and your zest and strength at work may bring positive results in your professional life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Health Today

Reading books on spirituality may prove to be of immense help and may bring a lot of tranquility for some. It will be a good idea to allow others to share in your positive outlook today. Inviting them to join fitness your fitness regime may benefit you too.

Taurus Love Life Today

Today is a good time to take charge and try new things to spice up romantic life. You are likely to feel butterflies in your stomach and afterwards your heart may be filled with love and romance again.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com , psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026