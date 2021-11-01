Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 01: Take a chill pill!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you will reflect on your past achievements and take an action towards self-improvement. This will not only help you better yourself but will also work well for your future endeavors. You will let your leadership qualities to the fore in every walk of life, which will work to your advantage. Your patience will eventually pay off. Your skills will be in great demand and you will turn every challenge into an opportunity as you come to face them. Use your fresh ideas to bring change to your routine. Find time to relax and unwind instead of wearing yourself out. Keep your narrow-mindedness on the sidelines to win the trust of your loved ones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Finance Today

Today, you can expect some bright outcomes on your financial front as your investments in speculations are likely to bear fruits. A home venture started to support family income will pick up pace, bringing huge profits.

Taurus Family Today

You will experience a blissful domestic atmosphere today. Family relationships will strengthen, and children will become a source of great joy. Your elders will support you in all your decisions.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, you will receive equal support from subordinates and seniors in completing your tasks. You will be able to achieve targets in time. However, postponing work all the time is likely to bring you a bad name.

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, your chronic diseases will disappear and you will find relief from ailments. You are likely to spend time practicing breathing exercises and yoga techniques to stay happy and healthy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Love Life Today

Singles, waiting to fall in love, will enter into a relationship, which will last for long. Commitment and happiness will be the base on which your bond will stand. Married couples will add zing to their love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026