Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 11: Relax a bit today!
horoscope

Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 11: Relax a bit today!

Dear Taurus, you might feel the need to spice things up. Contradictory planetary influences tend to pull you in different directions. You are overworked and tense at the same time.
Be it at work or home, everything seems to have been moving at a slow pace and you desperately want to break free of the shackles and lead your life like a boss.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:04 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus is one of the most reliable and dependable signs of the zodiac. You are enthusiastic, stoic, determined and materialistic. Your stubbornness is due to the strong will and determination. You are strong and unwavering. You are deeply caring, smart and wise. You are the best representation of growth and development. Today, you might feel the need to spice things up. You are bored of leading a life that hardly has any excitement to offer. Be it at work or home, everything seems to have been moving at a slow pace and you desperately want to break free of the shackles and lead your life like a boss. If you think that travelling alone and distancing yourself from everyone around will let an outlet to the emotions piled up inside you, you are probably wrong.

Taurus Finance Today

You are in a rather indecisive mood today with regard to your finances. Contradictory planetary influences tend to pull you in different directions. You may go out for a bout of expensive shopping.

Taurus Family Today

You are overworked and tense at the same time. And have no clue what is going on inside of your brain. Your gut feeling is perhaps right, but your circumstances are not helping you at all.

Taurus Career Today

It is time that you realize that professionally you are doing well. Your ideas and enthusiasm are being recognized, but your gullibility is also in focus. You tend to believe everyone and others blindly.

Taurus Health Today

You have your conditions to living your life and are likely to feel the healthiest when you can enjoy every moment of it. Today is the time to let go of your yearning for a thrill by engaging in something that excites you to the core.

Taurus Love Life Today

You are looking to try out something crazy, something that can make you addicted to its charm and you might as well find this person at your workplace! Do not let go of this opportunity at any cost.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrology horoscope taurus sun signs taurus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aries Daily Horoscope for November 11: Challenges are ahead!

Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Nov 10

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 10

Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 10: Hurdles in love!
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP