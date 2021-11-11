Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 11: Relax a bit today!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus is one of the most reliable and dependable signs of the zodiac. You are enthusiastic, stoic, determined and materialistic. Your stubbornness is due to the strong will and determination. You are strong and unwavering. You are deeply caring, smart and wise. You are the best representation of growth and development. Today, you might feel the need to spice things up. You are bored of leading a life that hardly has any excitement to offer. Be it at work or home, everything seems to have been moving at a slow pace and you desperately want to break free of the shackles and lead your life like a boss. If you think that travelling alone and distancing yourself from everyone around will let an outlet to the emotions piled up inside you, you are probably wrong.

Taurus Finance Today

You are in a rather indecisive mood today with regard to your finances. Contradictory planetary influences tend to pull you in different directions. You may go out for a bout of expensive shopping.

Taurus Family Today

You are overworked and tense at the same time. And have no clue what is going on inside of your brain. Your gut feeling is perhaps right, but your circumstances are not helping you at all.

Taurus Career Today

It is time that you realize that professionally you are doing well. Your ideas and enthusiasm are being recognized, but your gullibility is also in focus. You tend to believe everyone and others blindly.

Taurus Health Today

You have your conditions to living your life and are likely to feel the healthiest when you can enjoy every moment of it. Today is the time to let go of your yearning for a thrill by engaging in something that excites you to the core.

Taurus Love Life Today

You are looking to try out something crazy, something that can make you addicted to its charm and you might as well find this person at your workplace! Do not let go of this opportunity at any cost.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026