Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 28: Avoid any kind of conflicts

Dear Taurus , today is a great day to be with and around your family and loved ones. It is a complete family day for you to enjoy.
You are advised to avoid any conflicts as it might result in a big fight later.
Published on Nov 28, 2021 12:06 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Dear Taurus, we know that you all are highly practical and yet you have your standards high. But, at times you need to think beyond your logic and today you will have to confront such things, especially at your workplace. You are advised to avoid any conflicts as it might result in a big fight later. However, you will win every challenge with your “being stable” quality. All in all, you can expect a great day at home and you might even get a surprise from your children.

Taurus Finance Today 

You can expect good returns on your investments. Avoid planning any long-time investment today. Keep a check on your over dues and try to balance off by paying them. If in business, you can expect a promising deal offering later in the day.

Taurus Family Today 

Today is a great day to be with and around your family and loved ones. It is a complete family day for you to enjoy. You will have a good time with your family members but at the same time, your personal attention and care might be needed to some elderly member in your family. 

 

Taurus Health Today 

If you have been ill lately then today you may get release of your illness, making you feel energetic and positive. It is recommended to avoid junk food and eat only home cooked and less oily meals. Plan a new exercise regime to make the most of your good health.

Taurus Career Today 

As per your stars, you might meet someone highly influential as well as inspirational to keep you motivated and inspired for a long run. You might have to travel work related. Your pending tasks will get completed but you may feel a little burdened with the new assigned tasks.

Taurus Love Life 

You will enjoy the best of your partner’s company today. You may get lucky to be pampered with some extra love and affection. But, it is advisable to avoid any small possibility of argumentative discussion as it may result in a big fight. 

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Magenta

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.compsharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

