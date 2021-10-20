Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 20: Avoid being stubborn!
horoscope

Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 20: Avoid being stubborn!

Dear Taurus, stop getting into misunderstandings with your loved ones. The time is not right to buy a property. Be courteous and respectful towards the belief of other people.
Avoid being stubborn and getting into misunderstandings with your loved ones more often to lead a stress-free life.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:04 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus, you are a strong-headed individual and you love to get your work done without any slowdowns. You patiently handle tough situations and come up trumps in the end. Although you sometimes tend to become self-centred while doing a task, you still remain outgoing and generous when it comes to providing assistance to others in need. Avoid being stubborn and getting into misunderstandings with your loved ones more often to lead a stress-free life. Today is the day when you are going to show your eccentric personality and astonish everyone else with your charm. You inherit a dynamic personality that can rarely vibe with someone else. With the planetary alignments favouring your luck, you will have a wonderful travel and will cherish it forever.

Taurus Finance Today

If you are planning to buy a property on an international land, hold your thoughts. The time is not right. Luck favours those working on commission basis or are involved in export import. Chances of an increment appear to be bright as well.

Taurus Family Today

Be courteous and respectful towards the belief of other people. You are on the road to success, but like always do not make a mistake when it comes to taking the necessary cautions. Talk to your elders before coming to conclusions.

Taurus Career Today

Your enthusiasm will help you brighten up the room. You are going to meet some influential people and will charm them with your intellectuality. There will be good flow of money especially for the Taurus natives working in healthcare sector.

RELATED STORIES

Taurus Health Today

Focus on eating clean and healthy to boost your body’s metabolism. Pay close attention to how your body reflects to the changes that the new exercise regimen brings along.

Taurus Love Life Today

Unintended jealousy may haunt you as you put your trust in unreliable sources. You need to be sure of the pieces of information you hear and check their authenticity. You can also choose to travel with your partner and experience a very spiced-up intimate moment with him/her.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

