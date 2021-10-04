Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Stars are in your favour today!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taurus, you are normally satisfied with what you are and what you do. This helps you achieve your goals more easily and more quickly. Your practical knowledge and know-how of things make you the most sought after person in every walk of life. However, you sometimes lean towards being materialistic, which does not go down well with your well-wishers. You need to change your mindset to enjoy the popularity. Matters of an ancestral property should be kept for another day. Students will come out with flying colours in competitive exams on their academic front. Travelling to an exotic location with children could be tiresome if you are not fully prepared for it.

Taurus Finance Today

You need to start looking for an additional source of income as you are likely to face a cash crunch today. Do not rely only on your job for a steady monthly earning, instead start saving for emergency needs.

Taurus Family Today

Your children are likely to bring you immense happiness with their performance. There are chances that you might get into an argument with your spouse; however, your patient handling of the situation will help solve the problem.

Taurus Career Today

On your professional front, some jealous colleagues might try to harm your reputation but they will not succeed in their endeavours. You need not worry as the stars are in your favour. You will stay devoted to your work without getting distracted.

Taurus Health Today

Your lifestyle-related problems are likely to go away today as you have taken up a fitness regimen very seriously. Bringing minor changes to your diet will also help you stay fit and away from diseases.

Taurus Love Life Today

Those in a new romantic relationship need to take one step at a time to understand their beloved better. Let things proceed naturally and at their own pace to enjoy the ecstasies of love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

