Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 12: A budding romance on the chart

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

The bulls are the second astrological sign known for their stubbornness and down-to-earth vibes. Your mantra for today is- patience is a virtue. You can handle extreme pressures patiently and enjoy the fruit of success in the end. Control your temper as there can be ups and downs with your family. Spend time with your parents and communicate to keep all the misunderstandings at arm's length. You are interested in reveling in worldly pleasures, but make sure that you invest in the right items. Although you are self-centered, you will be highly supportive of your near and dear ones. You may face some distractions in your personal life, but things will fall into place sooner or later. Keep trust in your abilities.

Taurus Finance Today

You may not get fair deals on property. Do not spend lavishly to get your dream house or land because the outcome may not be satisfactory. There can be little gains in your business. There can be little gains in your business.

Taurus Family Today

Your rage and stubbornness can upset your family members. Do not let peoples' words and actions affect you. Go out and enjoy some fresh air.

Taurus Career Today

You are likely to strike a deal with an international client, impressing everyone. You may expect a raise from your company or be designated to a senior position. Overall, an excellent time for you!

Taurus Health Today

Just like the bull, you got a robust and sturdy personality. Hit the gym, burn some calories and stay on a low-protein diet. You are going to impress people with your workout skills.

Taurus Love Life Today

A budding romance is on the chart. There is a high chance to rekindle the lost spark in your romantic life. The return of an ex-lover is also predicted.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Brown

