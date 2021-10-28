Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 28: Give yourself some time!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

The bulls are the second astrological sign, known for their stubbornness and down-to-earth vibes. Your mantra for today is - patience is a virtue. You can handle extreme pressures patiently and enjoy the fruit of success in the end. Control your temper as there can be ups and downs with your family. Spend time with your parents and communicate to keep all the misunderstandings at arm’s length. There is a chance that you may reveal any of your secret which is being linked to someone else’s secret. So do not mingle much with the people around you. The fortune favours you the most. In that sense, travel through air or cruise trip is showing in the cards. Even there will be chances you’re getting into pilgrimage along with your parents.

Taurus Finance Today

As far as your wealth and property are concerned, you may receive financial benefits in the first half of the day. So, this is a perfect time to invest in fixed and immovable assets. Diversification of funds may be possible here.

Taurus Family Today

Talk to your friends or partner as you may have been a little busy lately. Have a hearty chat with them and laugh until your stomach starts hurting. It is great to take some time out for yourself and release your stress.

Taurus Career Today

It seems to be a bit controversial day for you! You may mumble or blurt out something about others which will be percolated down to them and may ruin your professional life. Don’t pour out everything that you are thinking.

Taurus Health Today

Taurus Love Life Today

The planets have lined up right for your love life. Be sure to go out with friends and enjoy yourself. So, you need to mix and mingle.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

