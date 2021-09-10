Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sep 10: Showers of blessing on the cards

Taurus

Although you are practical in almost all your decisions, sometimes stubbornness causes you to lose precious things in life. Taurus, you are responsible, mature and sensitive but, often obstinance takes the better of you. Do not let it control your impulses. When things seem worse, maybe take a pause and rethink your options logically instead of resorting to throwing tantrums. Being extremely loyal and sensitive, you also get offended at harsh criticism.

Attaching your happiness to materialistic and fickle things will only hurt you further. Travelling will be refreshing and will rejuvenate your mind from within you. It is an excellent day to go on a solo hike. Let us hear as to what the stars have to say.

Taurus Finance Today

Your finances are pretty layered and stable. You may buy jewellery today; there are high chances that it could be gold. You may win a court case regarding your ancestral property.

Taurus Family Today

Children living in other cities may come home today. Your elders are likely to choose you to be their heir and hand over their business or other responsibilities. They may want to enjoy their days of retirement and see things flourish through you.

Taurus Career Today

People who work with their hands in any profession will have blessings showering money on them. Those working in enclosed spaces like an office or factories are up for a promotion.

Taurus Health Today

Your vivacious mental and physical energy will help you go through the day smoothly. Worrying causes your face to develop hard lines. Some of you may consult an ophthalmologist for your eyesight as well.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your lover will keep their distance and appear off mood. They may be justified in doing so. In any case, find out the reason for their anger and resolve it through communication and mutual understanding. Expect them to react a bit aggressively. You should know how to pacify them – just go for it without a second thought!

Lucky Number- 5

Lucky Colour- Dark Red

