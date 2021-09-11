Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sep 11: Good career opportunities are on the cards.

Dear Taurus, find out what you like doing best and take it up. Take up an exercise routine for health and happiness. An evening out with a lover is indicated and will be fun.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Today, you will find the day most favourable as far as your career is concerned.

Taurus

People born under this sign are enthusiastic and passionate, but can be impatient and moody. Today, you will find the day most favourable as far as your career is concerned. However, be careful in property matters and read all documents carefully before signing.

Taurus Finance Today

You are likely to get swindled in a property deal, if you are not careful. Those with financial powers will need to stay within the allocated budget, as overspending is indicated. Focus on building up savings for your financial security. A payment can get delayed, if you are not careful.

Taurus Family Today

Seeking happiness in life should be your aim, because it is not the days in your life, but the life in your days that counts. Today, you are likely to get an opportunity to meet your near and dear ones. Keep your kids’ online activities under discreet observation.

Taurus Career Today

Find out what you like doing best and take it up. You can join the core group in the company and increase your sphere of influence. Completing a tough school assignment is likely to provide a great sense of accomplishment. Some of you may be in line for an award or honor.



Taurus Health Today

One thing that does seem clear is that health and happiness are connected, more than we are often aware. So, take up an exercise routine for health and happiness. You may find great relief for curing a recurring ailment by going in for traditional medicine.

Taurus Love Life Today

Chances of starting a college romance with someone you have met look bright. Expect partner to lavish oodles of love on you today. An evening out with lover is indicated and will be fun. Partner will share your romantic mood today, so rejoice! Love is a song that never ends.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

