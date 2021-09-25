Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sep 25: We see profitable outcomes!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today will be a challenging day for you and you will have to put your best foot forward to move past these challenges. An opportunity missed will not come back again, so you need to be careful what deal you write off today. Your friends will become your source of joy and you will thoroughly enjoy in their company. Students are likely to receive an admission in a foreign university, where they can pursue higher studies of their choice. You can put off your property disposal plans for another day as today is not very auspicious. Now is the right time to pack your bags and visit a tourist destination for some fun and frolic.

Taurus Finance Today

There is likely to be a sharp rise in your expenses today, which will stress you out. To prevent yourself from a struggling situation later on, it is best that you start saving for emergencies right now.

Taurus Family Today

A function in the family will keep everyone in good spirits. You will get to meet relatives and cousins, whom you had lost touch with long ago. Your time will be well spent in reliving olden days.

Taurus Career Today

Today will be a game-changer for you on the professional front as you will try your hands at a creative field. Your foreign counterparts will also help you sail ahead in work. Profitable outcomes are awaiting you on the work front.

Taurus Health Today

Your health will show signs of recovery. Today is the right time to focus on your energy chakras and improve your state of mind. Eating right and practicing calming techniques will help you gain inner peace and remain fit.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your love life will be relaxing and you will enjoy in the good company of your romantic partner. You will spend some quiet time together away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Singles are likely to find their match.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

