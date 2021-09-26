Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Focus on your health and love life today!

Taurus

Those born under this sign are placid and security loving, but can be resentful at times too. Your positive traits make the day promising and balance your professional and personal life admirably. However, keep your focus on health and your love life today.

Taurus Finance Today

Desire for money and material possessions may prod you to get them any which way, but don’t take the illegal path. You may get some great investment offers, but take care not to get duped by fake ones. A golden opportunity may come your way and open the doors to prosperity.

Taurus Family Today

With no travel, no schools, no physical outings due to the pandemic, the entire learning process, the complete life trajectory has undergone a sea change, so get your kids to adjust to the new normal. You may find yourself leaning towards spirituality and metaphysics to attain mental equanimity.

Taurus Career Today

You are likely to get placed in a multinational company visiting your campus for recruitment. Your dedication and efficiency are likely to show in your work arena and get you noticed by those who matter. You will easily accomplish a task that appears daunting and requires mental application.

Taurus Health Today

If you feel angry and irritable all the time, it may be due to remaining housebound, so venture out, even if it is a short drive. Limit processed and sugary products, as they are very harmful for the body. If you are wary of going to the gym, there is an excellent option of online fitness training.

Taurus Love Life Today

If your situation does not turn the way you want on the romantic front, it is time you take some concrete action. Differences with spouse are likely to continue, if you don’t kiss and make up, so put your ego aside and act. You are likely to offend partner today by some senseless act.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cyan

