Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sept 13: Expect changes - good or bad

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The coming days are likely to bring a duality in your life, which would seem like a roller coaster ride to you. But you need not worry as this will only bring positive changes that you had been wanting for a long time. If there will be challenges to face in one field of work, there will also be a ray of hope in another. If there will be tensions brewing up in one aspect of your life, it will be resolved before you could even realize it. So, Taurus you will have a mixed bag today, which will bring a lot of surprises for you in the coming times.

Taurus Finance Today

Monetary situation remains satisfactory. Your generosity to donate money to the needy will give you inner peace. You need to be extra careful before you put your hard-earned money in schemes that promise quick and handsome returns.

Taurus Family Today

Family life will be challenging as you will have to move out of the city for a promising job opportunity. Parents might not be happy with your decision. A property dispute might also create differences with elders.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, you will take responsibility for the work you do and your subordinates and seniors will be pleased with you. An award or a public honour, salary benefits or a promotion is likely to come your way today.

Taurus Health Today

Bringing a few changes in your diet plans will start to show its positive results on your health. It is time to shift to a healthier meal plan and rigorous exercise to get back in the desired shape.

Taurus Love Life Today

A spontaneous short trip with your beloved will not only rejuvenate your senses but the experience of spending time in the company of your loved one will also give you an opportunity to explore the relationship further before you decide to take it to another level.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

