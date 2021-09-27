Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Be concerned with health issues
Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Be concerned with health issues

Dear Taurus, new opportunities will come your way, which you will have to choose wisely from to succeed.You might have to wait some more time for an impending appraisal.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Your soft-spoken nature will help you achieve a lot by the end of the day.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taurus, you have a strong personality, but you are also gentle and shy in your own right. You will find that the planetary situations have started to align in your favour and your plans are taking shape the way you wanted them to. Your soft-spoken nature will help you achieve a lot by the end of the day. Your day will be full of excitement and there will be a lot on your plate to savour. New opportunities will come your way, which you will have to choose wisely from to succeed. A shift from the routine will give you the break you much likely deserve. Property matters will go in your favour. Long-pending travel plan with friends is likely to materialize soon. 

Taurus Finance Today

Today, it will be a mixed bag for you as far as financial front is concerned. You will have to remain alert in your financial dealings or losses are likely. Towards the end of the day, you might receive surplus capital from unexpected sources. 

 

Taurus Family Today

Your domestic front will be blissful and harmonious. News of an arrival of a baby in the family will lift up everyone’s mood. A family get-together will bring you closer to your relatives and cousins.

Taurus Career Today

Those working in the government sector will not have a smooth sailing at work. If you are looking for a change of job to another city, now is not the time to make that decision. You might have to wait some more for an impending appraisal.

Taurus Health Today

Receiving timely treatment for a chronic ailment will give you relief. Making healthy lifestyle changes to your daily life will help you remain fit and in good shape. It will also start to show its positive effects on your mental health 

Taurus Love Life Today

There is likely to be a period of extreme stress in your love life, but you and your beloved will walk through it together, handling the situation sensibly. This will not only bring the two of you closer but will also add a level of intimacy to your romantic bond. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Indigo 

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

 

