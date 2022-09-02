Taurus Daily Horoscope for September 2 , 2022: Step up your efforts

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Fast-moving events are indicated for Taurus natives. They may compel you to remain proactive and decisive. This is the time to mend your ways and move forward. Also, think hard before taking any hasty decisions and think about your career from a long-term perspective. You are likely to be courageous enough to act at the right moment and to make profits. Celebrate recent successes with friends. Things will be normal on the domestic front soon; all you need to do is wait for the right time. Make time for romance with a significant other. You will discover travel destinations that are unique and magical for your upcoming holiday. Your loan plans for the property could be in progress. Clashing dates may make you miss out on an important event. Plan your schedule carefully. Resting on past laurels may affect your academic performance. Step up efforts to excel.

Taurus Finance Today Whether you intend to buy something small or are investing in a big way, you can't lose, even if you spend more than usual. A financial windfall is on the cards for some Taurus natives. Royalty or commission too can come through.

Taurus Family Today Family members lend a helping hand to fritter away all confusion in personal life. Your relationship with your family members may improve and you can expect a blissful time during this period. Celebration at home can further improve the domestic atmosphere.

Taurus Career Today Things don’t promise a whole lot of joy on the professional front for Taurus natives. However, this is only an indication you need to put in extra effort to succeed. Gossip could spoil your chances of success at work. So remain alert against competitors.

Taurus Health Today Taurus natives are likely to have enough strength to undertake any strenuous task you put your mind to. You feel fit, and using your high level of energy to your advantage you take up some form of recreational activity.

Taurus Love Life Today There may be a renewed energy in Taurus native’s love life and a favourable transition is in sight. Break free from existing routines and organize something unusual. This may surprise your partner and put them in a positive mood.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

