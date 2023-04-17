Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2023 predicts problems in love

Daily horoscope prediction says, the world is for brave hearts. Be one.

Catch up with the accurate daily horoscope predictions for today. Some issues may disrupt the love life & office will be chaotic. Financial status is also good.

Resolve the problems that may impact the love relationship. The tight schedules and office politics will demoralize you. But both finance and health will be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Beware of the relationship issues today. An old affair can be a topic of argument today you need to be diplomatic. Do not shout or use abusive terms in a relationship as this can be disastrous. Accept the other person’s opinion before you make the judgment. You may come across a new person while traveling. This may later turn into a new relationship. However, do not propose today as you need to decide whether the person’s vibes match yours.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

There can be challenges at the office in the form of jealousy or office politics. Some co-workers may conspire against you. It is crucial to be politically correct during conversations as your words may be distorted later. Some additional charges will come to you. This proves your significance at the workplace. Team leaders and managers must ensure that everyone in the crew is happy today. Students may need to put in extra effort to crack the examination. Those who have just come to college may find their first job today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

The initial financial struggle may be resolved as the day moves. Some fund shortages may drain your morale especially when you need for a medical emergency. However, things will be fine as you’ll receive financial assistance in the second half of the day. Those who have money to invest can consider the stock market as a good option. Today is also auspicious to buy a new house.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

The general health will be good. But some minor ailments may impact senior Taurus natives. There can be complaints related to breathing that need immediate medical attention. Some people may also have digestion issues. Thyroid complaints may irritate females today. Those who have heart issues must avoid adventure sports.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius



By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON