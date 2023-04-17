All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 17, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. Circumstances may compel some to institute cost cutting measures. Distractions will be responsible for your not giving your best on the professional front. A celebration can get underway involving the family. Travelling to someplace exotic with family and friends is possible. Today, you must give a thought to property issues.

Love Focus: Love life may not be great shakes, but promises to remain stable.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! Returns from other sources will keep your bank vault brimming. Eliciting a positive response from someone may be difficult and may stall your project. Family will prove to be a pillar of support for those facing something important. Those setting out on a long journey will enjoy it better, if adequately prepared. You will competently deal with the legal aspects of a property issue.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to warm up to you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. Money coming from a number of sources is likely to raise your spirits. Taking leave at the smallest pretext may not go down well with a senior, so desist from it. A family event may keep you entertained. You may get the opportunity of travelling someplace you had wanted to go. A property issue will be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: True love is the meeting of the minds, so don’t press things on the romantic front if this is not happening.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. Financial front remains strong and offer a chance to splurge! Some of you may change your career midway. Those suffering in a joint family can decide to move away. A journey may have its ups and downs. You are likely to add to your assets.

Love Focus: The one you are in love with is likely to invite you over today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some of you can experience a windfall. Your hard work is certain to show, so don’t get worried on that account. Neglect on the health front can prove expensive for you. Steering clear of issues that threaten to vitiate domestic atmosphere are best avoided. You may be in two minds regarding a journey. Keeping in touch with the achievers will be a step in the right direction on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover can be a bit sensitive towards you and can make a mountain out of a molehill of some trivial issue.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financially, you may find yourself on the down swing. Chances of bagging a lucrative deal on the business front may fade, if you are not quick enough. Despite someone’s ugly mood, you will manage to keep the domestic atmosphere light. Limiting some items from your diet will have a positive effect on your health. Those planning a vacation will get lucky to get a good bargain. Your hard work is set to pay rich dividends on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may have to give it more time than become frustrated.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Off White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health of those unwell is set to improve. There is a possibility of someone asking for a loan, so take your call. Subordinates are likely to play a major role in saving your day at work. Making things easy for someone in the family will get you a lot of praise. A long journey is likely to become interesting as you find like-minded fellow travellers. Initiative taken on the property front is likely to benefit.

Love Focus: If romance is not working out, don’t feel dismayed, give it some more time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

There is a good chance of reaping the benefits of a changed diet. Cost cutting measures instituted by you are poised to bring instant results. This is not the best time to change things at work, but you will get your chance later. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Those using the road may need to exercise extra caution as stars appear unfavourable. Buying or selling a house in on the cards for some.

Love Focus: The company of lover is likely to help you unwind and relax.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your love for street food can play havoc with your system. Overspending is indicated today. You will get your share of the spotlight on the professional front today. Your work on the home front is likely to be cut into half by someone’s help today. If travel is not your priority today, postpone it for some other day. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest.

Love Focus: Lover may not be able to give full time to you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those pursuing sports may find themselves in excellent form. You are neither likely to indulge in wasteful expenditure yourself, nor let anyone else do the same. Your efficiency is likely to be praised at work by those who matter. Your deeds may make you answerable to parents or a family elder. You may have to juggle travel and office today. A property issue with tenant can take an ugly turn for some.

Love Focus: This is the time to express your love for someone you truly love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will feel fit and strong enough to take on the world! Something not budgeted for may have to be bought in an emergency. Your ability to handle a task expertly is likely to get you much into demand at work. People may take exception to a peculiar habit of yours on the home front. A long journey will help you unwind and also prove interesting. A property issue will require your consent before it is decided in anyone’s favour.

Love Focus: Some of you may attempt to brighten your love life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Don’t take unnecessary risks where health is concerned. Saving money by making do with something less expensive will help you save a lot. You will be extra efficient at work and not likely to leave any work for the next day. A firm hand will help contain joint family complications. Travelling with friends will be fun and make for a refreshing change. Preparing for an exam or competition will come along smoothly, as you remain steady.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to pass through a bad phase as your relationship enters turbulent waters.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Maroon

